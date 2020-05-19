Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding and more in the new Sony commercial – Multiplayer.it

Ghost of Tsushima is Death Stranding are the games that appear in the new spot produced by Sony to communicate the purpose of the Japanese company.

This is a rundown that includes various contents and thus illustrates the many facets of the Sony business, with Ghost of Tsushima, protagonist of the most seen State of Play ever, and Death Stranding representing the sector videogame.

However in the video TV series like The Crown and films like Bad Boys II and Spider-Man: A New Universe also appear, along with productions related to the world of anime.

Then there is obviously the technology between televisions, smartphones and cameras: types of products for which Sony has always been well known in the environment.

Speaking of technology, according to the latest rumors PS5 will be the protagonist of two State of Play, one in June and one in August dedicated to games.