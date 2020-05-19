Will Italy receive € 100 billion thanks to the France and Germany project?

will ensure

To say some press rumors concerning the agreement found yesterday and subsequently announced at a press conference by Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.

At the center of it is a 500 billion euro non-refundable Recovery Fund, to be allocated to Countries most affected by the coronavirus emergency. Among these certainly Italy, which according to the latest rumors of the corridor could get their hands on a fifth of this money.

€ 100 billion to Italy thanks to the France-Germany agreement?

According to the agreement found yesterday by France and Germany, the 500 billion of the Recovery Fund will be in depth. In other words, the beneficiary countries will not have to repay the money obtained.

The EU Commission will place very long-term bonds on the market, which will come returned by the EU states as a whole, and not just from those who received the money.

The restitution will take place on the basis of the individual participation shares in the European Union budget (11% for Italy and 27% for Germany). And it is precisely the country that could receive, according to the indiscretions mentioned, from 80 to 100 billion euros given the massive damage caused by the coronavirus emergency.

To put it in other words, the agreement of France and Germany shelved the idea of ​​loans to be repaid individually and instead opened up to the simplest money transfers to be repaid collectively.

The endowment of the fund, rumors continued, could even go up to a thousand billion thanks to a “public-private investment system”.

Italy, in fact, had pressed for more than 500 billion euros, but this seemed an acceptable compromise for both the northern and southern states, with the exception of Austria which has already shown its opposition.

The proposal, Merkel confirmed, will help the countries most affected by the coronavirus, but without weighing on their debts. It also:

“It recognizes the scale and size of the economic challenge facing Europe and rightly emphasizes the need to work on a solution that is centered on the EU budget. This goes in the direction of the proposal on which the Commission is working and on which it will take into account the opinions of all States and the European Parliament “,

said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



For the proposal of the community executive, however, we will have to wait until 27 May. Only then will we know whether or not it has followed that of Germany and France.