Coronavirus, Zaia: “From Rome only messes, the Regions are fundamental” | In Germany the infections return to rise

The Venetian governor against the government: “Who knows what would have happened if they had managed everything.” Over 100 thousand cases in India


  • May 19

    10:07

    Hope: “WHO is guided only by science”

  • May 19

    09:53

    It sells antibody tests on the web: it risks a 130 thousand euro fine

  • May 19

    09:50

    Milan, mistakenly buried in the field “without family”

  • May 19

    09:21

    Milan, Sala: “Conte reviews the ministerial team”

  • May 19

    09:20

    Usa, 21,551 cases and 785 deaths

  • May 19

    08:42

    India crosses the threshold of 100 thousand cases

  • May 19

    08:40

    Germany, the contagion curve dates back: another 513 new cases




