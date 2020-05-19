Alessandro Del Piero, new video: updates after hospitalization

“I wanted to thank everyone who wrote to me and worried about how I was – Del Piero’s words – thank you very much for your support, I’m fine, I’m already at home and I was very pleased to let you know. I send you a hug, “said the former captain of the Juventus in this short thank you message to those who supported him remotely after reading the post who saw him portrayed with an anti mask Covid and drip in a hospital.

Alessandro Del Piero: hospitalization for renal colic

he overcame the kidney colic that hit him, due to calculus, and he returned home as he announced himself through a video posted on Instagram.

A remarkable pain and the fear that there was something else, led Del Piero to ascertain immediately the actual state of the accused malaise and – thanks to the investigations and to the medical staff – verify that it was a painful event of a renal colic.

On Monday’s Italian evening, the confirmation of the resignation and the return home directly from the unforgettable Pinturicchio, as he had christened himLawyer Agnelli.

Del Piero’s farewell to Juventus

And to think that just a few days ago, the former Juventus number 10 had remembered with a very explanatory quote the tear that had decided to bid farewell to Juventus. A heartfelt, excited post published on the former captain’s official social channels:

“May 13, 2012” For me, Juve is the love of a lifetime, a source of joy and pride, but also of disappointment and frustration, however strong emotions, as a true and infinite love story can give. “(Lawyer Gianni Agnelli) “.

VIRGILIO SPORT | 19-05-2020 09:53