the USA exceed 90,000 dead

The numbers of the epidemic continue to grow in the United States of America, where the sad threshold of 90,000 coronavirus deaths has been crossed.

In total, 1.5 million positive cases have been recorded since the outbreak. The university notes Johns Hopkins. In the past week, 10,000 people have been killed across the US. And yesOnly 22,619 died in New York State.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has returned to attack the WHO – of which the World Assembly is underway – calling it “a puppet in the hands of China”. According to the US President, the World Health Organization would have helped the Chinese to hide the real extent of the pandemic in its early stages. For this he announced that he intends to cut his funds, bringing them from the current 450 to 40 million dollars.

Edited by Francesco Ladisa

