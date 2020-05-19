Merkel-Macron, turning point on European aid. “To Italy 100 billion will not be reimbursed”

Non-repayable loans The Franco-German document wants to present itself as a compromise between the position of the countries of southern Europe, with Italy and France in the lead, and that of the more rigorous Nordics from a tax point of view, of which Germany is the leader. On the one hand, the size requested for the fund, 500 billion in fact, appears to be much smaller than the demand from the southern bank, which has so far pushed for an allocation of at least 1,000 billion. On the other hand, according to the mechanism proposed by Paris and Berlin, these subsidies – based on the European multiannual budget – they should be lost, an aspect that has so far made the hawks of the north turn up their noses.

One hundred billion for Italy Italy, according to sources cited by the media and traced back to Palazzo Chigi, expects that a substantial portion of the aid provided by the Recovery Fund will be made available to it: one hundred billion euros. And it is a figure to which the same Minister of Economy, Roberto Gualtieri had referred, during a hearing in Parliament at the beginning of May: The minister had spoken of 200 billion of resources coming from the EU from the whole range of instruments EU, including Mes. “Italy – said Gualtieri – could use Sure for around 20 billion for social safety nets”, and the EIB’s credit line “could produce around 40 billion in financing for Italy”. To these figures must be added the possible use of the Mes (36 billion, said Gualtieri) and “then the Recovery Fund. It will depend on the size, but I am confident that at least another hundred billion resources could be used for our country ».

These are significant resources, of course, and which, in addition, do not represent “loans”, but non-repayable aid. As Merkel and Macron explained after the Monday afternoon videoconference, the aid “will not be reimbursed by the recipients” but “by the Member States” as a whole, to quote the words of the French President, Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also stressed that the money will come “from the EU budget, therefore not loans” and will be made “available to the regions and sectors most affected by the pandemic”. The spread between the ten-year BTP and the German Bund, meanwhile, began to decline sharply on Tuesday morning, following the news of the Franco-German turn on EU aid.

Common debt (and reforms) The Franco-German plan would also introduce a first form of common debt issue: the Commission would in fact be authorized to finance the Recovery Fund by borrowing money on the markets in the name of the European Union. On the other hand, the passage in which it is specified that the aid will be based sounds very close to the sensitivity of the penalty takers “on a clear commitment by the Member States to apply sound economic policies and an ambitious reform agenda».