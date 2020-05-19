What needs to be done to inherit the money from the deceased’s checking account

Where does the money deposited on the deceased’s checking account go? Is it possible to inherit the balance of bank assets and invest it in new projects? In the next 2 minutes of reading you will have clear ideas on how to inherit the money in the family’s current account and what procedures are necessary.

When the existence of a loved one reaches its final goal, it is not always easy to process the mourning and loss that follows. It is possible that sometimes this loved one left a sum on his current account which he could not enjoy in life. In these cases, it may be legitimate to ask what should be done to obtain the credit on the family member’s bank account.

As is well known, upon the death of a loved one, there is an obligation to make the succession. Only after this official act has been followed up, will the authorization be received from the credit institution to withdraw the remaining balance. Before the succession, once the death of the family member is communicated to the bank, the latter locks the account. An exception is the granting of a withdrawal to support funeral expenses. Again, however, consent must come from all the heirs.

What information can inherits get

In the first instance, it should be noted that the money on the deceased’s current account is only for those who accepted the inheritance and not for all family members without distinction. Before acceptance, it is permissible that the heir inquires about the liquidity present in the current account and that relating to his share of the inheritance.

How it works for withdrawing money from the deceased’s bank

Only once the succession has been obtained from the Revenue Agency can each heir request the portion due from the bank. In this case, we proceed either to a withdrawal from the credit institution or to the request for credit to your current account. It should be remembered that some institutions only unlock the current account after having received the consent of all the heirs in question.

How to inherit the money on the family member’s current account? And how is the share divided? If there is a will, the information will be present in it and the breakdown follows what is reported in the will. Otherwise, the distribution of the quota takes place according to the provisions of the Civil Code, art. 565, regarding legitimate succession.