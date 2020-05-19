The truth behind the Chicago dynasty breakup

In the focus of the last two and final episodes of “The Last Dance,” which aired yesterday (between the first and the second), there seems to be one key question: Was this dance the last one? Seemingly, the unequivocal answer is yes – Phil Jackson has announced in advance that it may be his last season in Chicago, and if in doubt, Jerry Kraus’ announcement that Jackson will not continue in the team has sealed it. Michael Jordan, for his part, announced he would not play for any coach other than Jackson. However, the last part of episode 10 of the series suggests it probably wasn’t final: Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf tried hard to keep it afloat. Keep the Bulls’ dynasty, which won six championships, alive. Was that possible? So far, we’ve heard everyone’s versions except one: General Manager Jerry Kraus. The most maligned man in the series (though Scottie Pippen calls him the best general manager in the NBA at the end), wrote a memorial before his death in 2017, in which he gave a long, detailed explanation for the decision to dismantle the dynasty. Or rather, the natural decomposition of the dynasty.

"There is Jerry Kraus, the man who dismantled the Championship dynasty," he wrote, "There is Jerry Kraus, the man with the huge ego who wanted to build a champion team without Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson, the man who thought he was more important than the coaches Or the actors. If I've seen these quotes thousands of times in various publications across the US, there may have been thousands that I didn't even address. So far, while you are reading this, no one but Jerry Reinsdorf, me and some select people at the Bulls really knew what happened after winning the sixth championship in eight years. "



Krauss went on to detail the reasons for the dynasty dismantling: “During the last championship run in 1998, alarming cracks appeared at the base of the group we built. The public did not notice that age was beginning to show its signals to Dennis Rodman that Luke Longley was not moving as before, effectively declining After two seasons with more than 100 games a season, the fact that there was not enough time in the summer for the old legs to recover and gather strength after playing more than any other team in the league never hit the fans or the media. A year, and others with a low crop, in 1990 we were lucky In the men in the NBA did not think Tony Kukoc come league and he “fell” where we can choose him. ”

“But in terms of fans and the media, we had Michael Jordan and we could get over everything. He could play without a chin and without Power Forward in a team that went through the salary cap and with very little flexibility, and still win alone. Or Scotty Pippen, with two surgeries The previous two years, could have gone up and beat Michael and a declining assist team. We had the best coach in the game, Phil Jackson, who the public didn’t know he didn’t want to coach a rebuilding team and who told us before the season he wanted to go to Montana and take at least one year of freedom”. 1996 Bulls.

“The first question I asked was how much they thought we could get out of Luke Longley, who became a free player and had to get some rest in recent years because he had ankle problems. Al and the doctors thought he would crash early. Next question: Rodman? Worried that what he’s doing off the field will cost him dearly, claiming he played on steam at the end of the season, okay, with no chin, no Power Forward, little room in the salary cap to sign a quality player to replace them. Who will take the returning balls? ”

“We’re moving to Japan. He underwent two major surgeries over the past two years, one of them late in the summer and deliberately violating our instructions to make it earlier and not miss games in the regular season. He wanted to get money like a superstar, and rightly so. We can’t find Center and Power Forward, and he and Michael need to take on more for a new coach?

Longly. Retired after three years (Getty)

“Put yourself in our shoes as we walk out of the room. What would you do? Did we break down the dynasty or did the dynasty break down because of age, a natural erosion of NBA players with little time to recover and with the wage ceiling laws they instituted in the league?”

“One thing we did was make sure no information leaked out of this meeting to hurt the chances of those players getting good contracts. Phoenix gave Luke Longley a life-long contract (five years for big money). Three years later, and after being thrown from Phoenix to Knicks Suspected of nothing, Longley retired in Australia. Rodman played 35 more games and couldn’t return to his good fitness. ”

“As the summer went on and the strike left the players out of the halls by the league, it meant the NBA season wouldn’t start until the end of January, and that would make everything I’ve noted so far worse. Additionally, Michael was injured with a finger from the use of a cigar cutter and that could have prevented him from playing for the entire season. To his credit, he was told he could get a huge contract out of us, but he was honest and we knew what his situation was. He didn’t want to play in the rebuilt team, and he kept his word. ”

In conclusion, Kraus acknowledged that the club even helped Pippen get a better contract: “In January, while the league was about to start over and free players could be signed, Scotty’s agents asked us to do him a favor. So, first we signed him and then we did a trade with Houston, We helped him get $ 20 million more than if he had signed as a free player. Jerry and I gave him a farewell gift. I called Steve (Kerr) and Judd (Butchler), explained the situation to them and told them to take the first good contract they could get because we weren’t going to offer them a contract. It deserved them. Here you are, the truth. ”

Kraus. what would you do? (Getty)

However, owner Jerry Reinsdorf nevertheless tried to make a move to keep the team going. “I remember the day well, it was July 3, 1998,” he says Reinsdorf ESPN website. The owner made an appointment with Michael Jordan, where he tried to convince him to withdraw for another year. The days are the players’ strikeout (the lockout) in the league, and Reinsdorf has been trying to talk about Jordan’s heart, with one goal: that he won’t make quick decisions so he can convince Jackson to stay in office.

Shortly after the strike decision, Reinsdorf came to the coach to please stay – but Jackson unequivocally refused, which buried the comeback attempts. “I was confident knowing that leaving was a necessary step, even if heartbreaking, on the path to change,” Jackson wrote in his autobiography.

“What less can remember,” Reinsdorf confirms what Kraus wrote, “is that during the strike Michael (Jordan) got into a cigar cutter and accidentally broke a finger. He couldn’t play at all that year (98/99). “To convince everyone to come back, it just wouldn’t happen. We knew that all the players had already aired, and some already had better offers elsewhere.”

So was there room for one more dance? probably not. One thing is certain: the thought of “what would have happened if” would accompany each of those involved, well beyond the Duku series that has driven sports enthusiasts all over the world.