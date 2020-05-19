Lazio, from Turkey: competition from the Premier for the tip, but Tare on pole | Market

In Turkey they are sure: Lazio and an English team have intertwined relations with the agent of Vedat Muriqi, tip of the Fenerbahce, Haluk Canatar. As reported Hurriyet, on Muriqi Lazio would have moved with a lot of decision, laying the foundations for bringing it to Italy, but there would be strong competition from a Premier League club, one between Tottenham and Burnley. LAZIO MARKET – Canatar would direct the two clubs to the Fenerbahce to discuss the transfer of Muriqi: the Faro club striker would have won over the observers from the Premier and from Italy thanks to an excellent start to the season and performances with the Kosovo shirt.