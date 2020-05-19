THREATENING VORTICE Overwhelms Italy with a storm of thunderstorms and hailstorms. FORECASTS until Friday »ILMETEO.it

Thunderstorm and hail rash

Sull ‘is deepening awhich will bring, in alternate phases, a further parenthesis ofover almost the whole country, where we expect during thea realLet’s go in order and see in detail the time ahead

After a Tuesday at times already disrupted on some areas of the North and Central and with a phase of severe bad weather between the evening and the next night in Emilia Romagna, the one of Wednesday 20 it will really be one bad day for the regions of the Central-South and once again also for Emilia Romagna, areas where heavy rainfall will occur, temporal and also local hail.

On the rest of the North the situation will gradually go instead improving. Between the afternoon and the evening residual phenomena will affect almost exclusively the Romagna.

Thursday 21 the day will open under a still rather unstable weather at South and on some sections of the Center. rains is temporal indeed they will hit ours southern regions, but stormy residues may also linger on Lazio is Abruzzo, even if on the latter sectors the weather will improve in the second part of the day; thundershowers instead they will be able to insist until evening at South.

Instead, a mild good weather in the North, as well as Sardinia, Tuscany and Marche.

From Friday 22 the cyclonic area will abandon our country and the Sun will be the protagonist practically everywhere. Only on reliefs in the hours hot isolates may occur downpours, especially onalpine arc.

On the front thermal there will be no big jolts at North, while Thursday temperatures will increase a little to Center is Friday also at South.