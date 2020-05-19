New Super Lucky’s Tale announced for PS4 and Xbox One by Playful Studios – Multiplayer.it

New Super Lucky’s Tale has been announced officially for PS4 is Xbox One from Playful Studios, a few hours after the game appeared at various retailers.

Appeared yesterday in several price lists, Super Lucky’s Tale will land on PlayStation 4 and will make its return to Xbox One with a completely revised edition, according to the words of the development team.

“We rebuilt the game from scratch with new levels, an extended story, a fully adjustable camera, more precise controls and improvements that affect practically every aspect of the experience,” the authors wrote on Twitter.

Whereas the title of the new edition is the same as the version Nintendo Switch, published last November, we imagine that the owners of the Japanese hybrid console have already been able to appreciate these changes.

To learn more about the game, here is our review of Super Lucky’s Tale.