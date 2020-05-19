Cemre Kemer and Gülçin Ergül from the Tüm Group made peace

The reconciliation of Gülçin Ergül and Eren Bakıcı of the All Group marked the last week and everyone was curiously waiting for the group to regain peace. It was anticipated yesterday evening and they were all peaceful … This event also entered the TT list on Twitter …

Founded about 16 years ago, the Heps Group dispersed with the separation of the group member Gülçin, and her teammates had a front for the young girl. When Gülçin and Eren Bakıcı announced that they had made peace last week, the eyes turned to other members Cemre Kemer and Yasemin Yürük. It was upsetting her fans that both women did not hear … But the expected good news came last night and Cemre Kemer and Gülçin Ergül began to follow up with mutual support…

After this sharing of Cemre, who shared his messaging with Gülçin from his social media account, and said “We wish you a good day”, the group entered the TT list on Twitter and then the allegations that the loved group will reunite were also brought forward. “Thank God they made peace” comments were made mostly on social media.