Coronavirus: thus Europe underestimated the pandemic risk three days before the Codogno case

Solna, Sweden, Tuesday 18 February: the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) starts a two-day summit. Less than 72 hours later, thanks to the intuition of an anesthetist, the first case of coronavirus on the national territory will be diagnosed in Italy and the country will discover that Sars-CoV-2 has spread silently in the north of the country. The other European countries would have made the same discovery a few weeks later. But the members of the ECDC Consultative Council, the European public health tutors, including the Italian Silvia Declich of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, minimize and ignore the risks of the pandemic that will soon overwhelm the European Union and the the whole world, we learn from the minutes of the two days of deliberations viewed by El País and from Republic. Coronavirus occupies only 20 of the 130 points of the final document.In Europe, 45 coronavirus infections have already been diagnosed, all imported, including the two Chinese tourists in Rome. A Chinese tourist from Wuhan died in Paris. The ECDC has studied these cases, but stresses that local infections “seem to be mild”, as well as few and localizable. The body therefore classifies the risk for the population as “low” and the risk for the health system as “low or moderate”.“They consider the risk to the European population low and there are almost no warnings about the dangerousness of the virus, the need to try to see if it is already in Europe, to find the means to deal with it, to plan measures”, as he writes El País. There are representatives of countries such as Austria and Slovakia who warn against the risk of terrorizing the population, while the Spanish delegate calls not to “stigmatize” those who undergo tampons. Only the German exponent expresses doubts about the containment strategy followed until then: “it did not work because the diseases do not respect borders”. He proposes to discuss any “recommendations”, but the appeal seems to fall on deaf ears.The Italian Declich wonders “if the asymptomatic can transmit the disease and if they should be placed in quarantine”, but nothing is decided on the matter. Also try to point out that the more data available, the more everything can change. “And this – he adds – can happen very quickly, with a significant impact”. Finally, however, he suggests sticking to the WHO guidelines.

There is also talk of the shortage of individual production devices (DPI), but no plans are made to get them. While it is only the Danish representative who speaks of “bed capacity problems in hospitals”.

Only the criteria that the patients to be swabbed must meet are developed: they must have traveled to Wuhan. It means that neither patients with symptoms nor those hospitalized in intensive care with pneumonia of unknown origin should be tested, despite the Dane proposing it. “In a case of severe pneumonia it would be logical to look for the virus,” he says asking to be “proactive” and “prepared” as in Japan or Vietnam. But his requests did not follow. The criteria change only on February 25, four days after the first two deaths in Italy.