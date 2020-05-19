An intriguing discovery: An underground system was unveiled near the Western Wall

An underground system, hewn in rock, from the Second Temple period, was recently discovered at the foot of a 1,400-year-old public building near the Western Wall. On the occasion of Jerusalem Day, the Antiquities Authority and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation for the first time presented the archaeological discovery unearthed beneath the lobby of the Western Wall Tunnels. Archaeologists say that this is “the first time such a system has been exposed near the Wall”.

The new system was discovered in excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority at the Beit Strauss complex, which was renewed about a year ago, as part of a training program for visitors to enter a new tour of the Western Wall Tunnels, in addition to the veteran tour of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. The researchers estimate that the hewn compound was used by residents of Jerusalem in the Early Roman period, on the eve of the destruction of Jerusalem and the Second Temple. The system was exposed beneath the floor of a large and impressive Byzantine building.

Photography and Editing: Yaniv Berman, Israel Antiquities Authority

Those who made the discovery were trainees from pre-military preparations from Jerusalem. Preparatory students were included in the archaeological excavations as part of the IAA’s directing policy, which seeks to connect the youth to them. The system they discovered consists of an open courtyard and two rooms, arranged on three levels above each other, interconnecting hewn staircases.

The excavation also includes a mystery that still has no solution. Dr. Barak Monikandam-Givon and Glory Shediel, excavation managers on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority said: “This is a unique find. This is the first time an underground system has been exposed near the Western Wall. You have to understand that 2000 years ago – like today, Jerusalem used to build stones. The question arises, for what great efforts and resources have been invested in quarrying underground chambers in the hard rock. “

“The richness of the artifacts discovered in the excavation opens a window into the daily life of the residents of the ancient city; among other things, we found cookware made of pure pottery, dozens of candle oil candles made of clay, a stone mug, known as a mug and a fragile of curse used to wash hands and save water. Were used as part of the purity-keeping laws in Jerusalem of the days of the house, “Monikandam-Givon said.

Mordechai (Sully) Eliav, CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, in response to the findings revealed: “I am excited, on the eve of Jerusalem, to reveal to the Jewish people a new treasure trove of impressive and fascinating findings that shed light on Jerusalem’s life down the ages in general, and the destruction of the house in particular. . This finding illustrates more strongly the deep connection of the Jews to Jerusalem their capital. Even when there were physical restrictions on it, prayer never stopped at the foot of our Temple’s relic and this is tangible evidence of that. “

Outlets were found at the entrance to the hewn enclosure to fix door hinges and bolts. Rounded and square niches were carved in the walls, and triangular outlets for placing candles for light, as well as elongated outlets for hanging shelves. These findings suggest that the rock-hewn system was in daily use. “Perhaps it served as a pantry for a structure that did not survive, or as a rock-hewn space that can be lived in the underground,” archaeologists say.

The hewn system was completely covered with a white mosaic floor of an impressive monumental public building, built at the end of the Byzantine period some 1400 years ago, and renovated during the Abbasid period, about 1250 years ago. The frequent renovations in the building and its ruin, reminded one of the staff, Michael Tchernin of the Antiquities Authority, a letter from the Cairo Genesis dated to the 11th century CE, regarding the renovation of a synagogue in Jerusalem after an earthquake in 1035 CE. The renovation was made thanks to a donation from the Jewish community in Tzur, to the Jewish community in Jerusalem. During the Fatimid period (11th century AD), the structure was destroyed, and its findings were covered with a huge landslide, until they were uncovered during the archaeological excavation.