Auto, European market plunging: -78.3% in April, -40% since the beginning of the year

Mondo auto asks for scrapping incentives to the government

Last month the lockdown slumped sales from one million 345 thousand (April 2019) to 292,182. FCA down 48% since January

Market halved since the beginning of the year in Italy, Spain and France, while Germany has lost 30% of registrations since the beginning of the year. These are the effects of the health alarm from Covid-19 and the closure of factories and dealers. In April, in particular, Europe (plus EFTA area) lost 78.3% of auto sales, the heaviest drop ever recorded in the sector. New car registrations went from one million and 345 thousand in April 2019 to 292,182 last month.

Collapse on all markets

The market debacle is widespread, ranging from -34% of the Norwegian market to -97.6% in Italy, -96.5% in Spain and -88.8% in France. The United Kingdom also shows a contraction of 97.3%. Market therefore zeroed last month on the main European markets, Germany included with a -61% of registrations. However, the leading European market by volume marks a loss of over 30% since the beginning of the year. The entire European market, as ACEA points out, has lost 40% of sales since the beginning of the year.

Operators are concerned not only with the results of the last two months but also with the prospects between now and the end of the year. So much so that contacts between the managers of the associations to which the entire car supply chain is headed and the leaders of the European Commission have multiplied to imagine coordinated actions in support of the sector.

No incentive

“In Italy – comments Gian Primo Quagliano of the Promotor Study Center – the Relaunch Decree has completely ignored the need, felt everywhere in Europe, to revive the demand for cars with scrapping incentives that also include the purchase of new latest generation cars and with traditional diet ».

Since the beginning of the year, FCA has lost 48% of registrations and is in seventh place on volumes on the European market, behind Hyundai and Daimler, with a 5.4% share. In April, sales plummeted 87.7 percent. Since the beginning of the year, the lack of sales by the main European groups has fluctuated from -27.9% in Toyota to -53% in Mazda. Volkswagen has dropped by 33.5% since the beginning of the year, Bmw by 29.6, Daimler by 37.9. The French PSA and Renault lost 45.8 and 47.3 percent respectively.