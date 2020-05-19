Last minute news! 45 animators and dancers from 6 countries are stuck! They keep form in the warehouse

45 animators and dancers who came to Antalya from 6 different countries and planned to show stage shows in hotels were stuck in the city when the hotels were closed due to coronavirus. Acrobats who turn the warehouse onto the stage are getting ready for their shows here.

Under the influence of the whole world, coronavirus (Covid-19) affected the entertainment industry as well as tourism in Antalya, the capital of tourism. When the flights were banned and the reservations were canceled, tourists did not come to the city and the hotels suspended the entertainment organizations they planned for this year. Countries Cuba, Argentina, Colombia, Ethiopia, Georgia and came here from Ukraine to Turkey shows that 45 acrobats and dancers performing at the hotel, was declared a pandemic in Antalya were stranded.

TRANSLATED INTO THE WAREHOUSE SHOW CENTER

The dancers, who could not return to their country and could not go on stage, started to stay at the seating lodgings of Seans Organization. Dancers and acrobats continue to work as if they will be on stage tomorrow to keep their shape. Acrobats who turned a warehouse in the lodging into the center of the demonstrations danced with ropes they hung on the ceiling while another acrobat couple trained on the steel rope they stretched into the garden. Dancers are working on their choreographies in front of the mirror in a small hall.

‘WE ARE WAITING FOR THE DAY WE WILL GET THE SCENE’

Julieta Sgarlatta from Argentina and Nana Modebadze from Georgia said that they loved the dance but were sad that they could not dance this season. The dancers stated that they continue their work without interruption to maintain their form and wait for the day they will return to the stage.

‘EXPECTED TO OPEN ON JULY; 800 DANCERS DO NOT COME ‘

Session Organization Chairman of the Board Halis Altay stated that they expect the season to open. Altay said that even if the season opens, the entertainment industry will not be included in the system at once, it will take a long time for people to come from their countries and prepare for it. “The dancer would come, they couldn’t come when the pandemic started. There are now 50 people. Here the quarantine rules are valid, they have to comply with social distance and hygiene.”

It was also observed that the joy of the dancers and acrobats, who were hopeful that the season would begin as soon as possible, was in place.

CLICK FOR CORONAVIRUS LAST MINUTE NEWS!