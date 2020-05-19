Energian: $ 250 million sale of Edison North Sea deal canceled – Capital Market

The Greek energy company, which trades in Tel Aviv and London, is forced to make changes to the Addison deal due to the state of the oil market. The company announced the cancellation of the Addison Properties Sale in the North Sea (Norway) for $ 250 million. The assets were to be sold as part of the completion of the Addison acquisition deal. Energian will receive $ 5 million in compensation from a company Neptune, Who withdrew from the deal.

Yet, Energian She emphasized that she was still committed to completing the Edison deal by the third quarter of 2020. Energian said it had begun negotiations to change the terms of the original deal so as not to include the North Sea assets. Energian emphasized that there was no certainty that she would succeed in changing the conditions. Energian is scheduled to pay about $ 600 million on Edison’s assets (after the Algerian properties were upgraded).

As the deal is completed, Energian is expected to hold several UK gas and oil assets, which include: 25% of Galangoram (Glongorm), The largest gas condensate discovery in the North Sea in the past decade, containing 250 million barrels of oil or its equivalent (MMBOE); And 10% of Isabella (Isabella), Which was announced as a March 2020 discovery.

“The Edison deal was seen by the market as a fantastic deal for Energian in light of the low price it is expected to pay relative to its cash flow, even after the fall in energy prices, and much of it is less dependent on market prices,” said Noam Pinko, senior securities analyst.

“The payment in the transaction is about $ 600 million, plus $ 100 million to be paid after the development of a gas field in Italy (which may be rejected in light of global gas prices). This amount should be deducted about $ 150 million in cash accrued in Edison’s box office, as well as the assets of Energian It was supposed to sell for $ 250 million in the North Sea – so the total cost was only about $ 200 million. In addition, Edison herself has an old Egyptian government debt that should be collected in the next two years and will actually cover most of the deal’s cost.

“The fall of the North Sea property sales deal is not very surprising given the oil prices and probably partially financed by the market, although the company has been optimistic about its completion. The contacts are expected to report on progress in the coming weeks, and the market will evaluate it according to the announcement. Recall that the major value of Energian is still derived from shark and alligator stocks, “Pinko said.

Energian shares are down about 3% in trading. Since the beginning of 2020, the stock has fallen by about 40% following the Corona crisis and oil price falls. After the fall, the company’s value dropped to NIS 4.5 billion. Energian revenues totaled $ 76 million in 2019, down 15% over the same period in 2018. The company’s operations generated an operating loss of $ 94 million, compared to an operating profit of $ 24 million in 2018. As of the end of December 2019, the equity attributed to the Company’s owners was $ 1 billion.