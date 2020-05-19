Merkel-Macron, turning point on European aid. “To Italy 100 billion will not be reimbursed”

In four pages of a joint document, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron put Germany and France at the head of Europe. And they propose a € 500 billion “recovery plan” to allow the European Union and the countries most affected by the virus to emerge from the pandemic-induced crisis. France and Germany, after weeks of uncertainty and reflection on the strategy to be followed to deal with the economic emergency generated by Covid-19, find unity and launch their idea to the European Commission, committed in these days to building a not simple consensus around the Recovery fund, the “recovery fund” on which President Ursula von der Leyen will present her proposal next week, on May 27th.

Non-repayable loans The Franco-German document wants to present itself as a compromise between the position of the countries of southern Europe, with Italy and France in the lead, and that of the more rigorous Nordics from a tax point of view, of which Germany is the leader. On the one hand, the size requested for the fund, 500 billion in fact, appears to be much smaller than the demand from the southern bank, which has so far pushed for an allocation of at least 1,000 billion. On the other hand, according to the mechanism proposed by Paris and Berlin, these subsidies – based on the European multiannual budget – they should be lost, an aspect that has so far made the hawks of the north turn up their noses.

One hundred billion for Italy Italy, according to sources cited by the media and traced back to Palazzo Chigi, expects that a substantial portion of the aid provided by the Recovery Fund will be made available to it: one hundred billion euros. These are significant resources, of course, and which, in addition, do not represent “loans”, but non-repayable aid. As Merkel and Macron explained after the Monday afternoon videoconference, the aid “will not be reimbursed by the recipients” but “by the Member States” as a whole, to quote the words of the French President, Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also stressed that the money will come “from the EU budget, therefore not loans” and will be made “available to the regions and sectors most affected by the pandemic”.

Common debt (and reforms) The Franco-German plan would also introduce a first form of common debt issue: the Commission would in fact be authorized to finance the Recovery Fund by borrowing money on the markets in the name of the European Union. On the other hand, the passage in which it is specified that the aid will be based sounds very close to the sensitivity of the penalty takers “on a clear commitment by the Member States to apply sound economic policies and an ambitious reform agenda».