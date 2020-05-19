Here, Bandırma Ferry has 79 passengers, one woman and three children.

Today, the 101st anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Pasha’s departure to Samsun…

There is no other journey in our history that has been discussed as much as this journey, different claims have been made, and it is tried to be evaluated and interpreted in different ways!

As the beginning of the liberation of the country, the victory and the road to the Republic, May 19, as a requirement of both our habit and our tradition of ifrat and tefrit, this year, again, the issue of ideological debate has been made and increasing the campus where Mustafa Kemal and Sultan Vahideddin are at the center. it was used as another means of reckoning that did not work.

Let me say as a person who handled almost all the important documents related to the journey of Samsun one by one and published them together with some documents that have not appeared so far: Mustafa Kemal Pasha’s visit to Samsun is not only with his own will or the order of Sultan Vahideddin, with the decision; In an occupied country, there is an effort to find a resort that the top authorities jointly undertake, so travel is a “state operation”!

So, thank you for the brightness of the journey of Samsun, in a translation from Bülent Ecevit’s Rabindranath Tagore, “Forget the flame, but do not forget the hand holding the lamp by standing in the dark!” It should be evaluated in accordance with the good advice, but unfortunately, we have a long time to do such an evaluation!

JOURNEY WITH HORSES

Now, let’s leave the journey to such an ideological discussion dimension, let’s go back to the passengers of the Bandırma Ferry…

Based on the official and full list of the headquarters that went to Samsun with Mustafa Kemal Pasha, some of the correspondence that did not emerge until that day, based on the visa documents received from the British, originals of which were in Kâzim Karabekir Pasha and now kept in the Kâzim Karabekir Museum. I published it in Şahbaba. According to these documents, 23 officers and officers and 25 petty officers, soldiers and soldiers were present in the delegation of Mustafa Kemal; A visa was also obtained for Refet Bey, who was not included in the delegation, for the Refet Pasha of the following years. The Bandırma Ferry crew was also 25 people, and there were three horses apart from the passengers, six according to the visa documents we had, but 18 horses, according to the statement of Refet Bey, who passed to Anatolia together with Pasha.

AN UNKNOWN FAMILY…

On the Bandırma Ferry there was another group of four passengers who went to Samsun with Mustafa Kemal Pasha and his friends, but whose presence on the ship was not known and whose bets have been mentioned in only one publication so far: Infantry Captain Tokatlı Vasfi Efendi, that is, the deputy of the following years. Mustafa Vasfi Süsoy’s wife, two daughters and son…

The journalist Önay Yılmaz uncovered these four unknown passengers, and published in 2008 what Nefise Süsoy, who passed away in 1988, the daughter of Mustafa Vasfi Süsoy and the Bandırma passengers, died. Nefise Süsoy said that her father, who could not leave her family in Istanbul and who wanted to send her hometown Tokat to Samsun, received permission from Mustafa Kemal Pasha to put her family on the ferry and explained the journey as follows:

“On May 16, my father put us on a barge with our belongings. Three brothers, my mother, my father, we all got on the Bandırma Ferry. I was 11 years old. I don’t understand the situation because we are children.

Sure, it was in a difficult situation. Bandırma Ferry is small, there is always a storm at night. According to my mother, she was crouching. The steamer will sink, so we were in a four-person cabin. My mom and my little brother were lying down, and my older brother and I were lying in the upper bed.

We could never lift our heads. We ate where we slept, and slept where we slept. The steamer crackles so much that it left as if to leave. After shaking in the sea for three days and three nights, we went to Samsun. We settled in Karadeniz Hotel. We stayed three nights in Samsun. Then they sent us to Tokat. My father stayed in Samsun with Atatürk ”.

THERE WAS A YOUNG ADMINISTRATOR…

There was also an administrator among the passengers: Mazhar Tevfik Bey, who was appointed to the Sinop governor’s office, asked him to take him to the Bandırma Ferry, and upon the acceptance of the request, he was appointed by the inspectorate headquarters until Sinop. he was gone together.

Many years later, Mazhar Tevfik Bey sent two letters to the Presidency both old and new letters to the Presidency on February 3, 1930, and the letters were assigned to the Sinop governor at the office of the clergy when I was Üsküdar Police Director in 335. At that time, Reisicumhur Gazi Mustafa Kemal His Holiness was prepared for the determination of Anatolia as the Third Army Inspector, and I asked them to take me with them by applying to the commander of the commander, and they accepted it. We departed from Istanbul with the Bandırma Ferry and its delegation crops on the 16th of Friday, May 335, at 16 o’clock, they took me to Sinop before the British ganbot followed, to catch us to Malta, They came out… ”he started…

The letters in question are kept in Presidential Archive at 01019712-43 and 01019712-48 today. Mazhar Tevfik Bey later wrote that he was dismissed from his duty by the Damad Ferid Government for his activities for the Kuvâ-yı Milliye, and that he was working as an interim regime, then he was a judge, and when he wrote the letter, he was asked to be accepted by the Urfa public prosecutor and asked to be accepted by Gazi.

The Presidency General Secretary wrote in his reply to Mazhar Tevfik Bey on February 6, 1930 that “Gazi could not accept him due to the high number of occupations but sent his greetings”…

HERE, THE LIST OF SAMSUN PASSENGERS …

In the light of all these documents and memories, those who went to Samsun with the Bandırma Ferry, which got anchor from Istanbul on May 16, 1919 at 16.30, should be considered in five groups:

1. Military and civilian members of Mustafa Kemal Pasha and the inspectorate delegation: 23 people. Documents related to the Headquarters list are in the Kâzım Karabekir Museum in Istanbul.

2. Petty Officer, soldiers and soldiers: 25 people. This list is also in the Kâzım Karabekir Museum.

3. Refet Bey (Bele) sent as commander to the head of the Third Corps in Sivas: 1 person. The visa that Refet Pasha received from the British authorities for the next years to get on the Bandirma Ferry is at Kâzim Karabekir Museum.

4. Bandırma’s crew: 25 people. The crew list was sent by Sadettin Bey, the Director of Maritime Affairs, to the People’s Head, Nafi Âtuf Bey, on August 6, 1933, today in the Republic Archives, 490-1-0-0 / 1199-203; It is included in the official letter, numbered 54 and 55.

5. Civilians other than the inspectorate, other soldiers and crew: 5 people.

These five groups of passengers going to Samsun are 79 people, including Mustafa Kemal Pasha within the framework of the documents we have today:

Military and civilian members of Mustafa Kemal Pasha I and the inspectorate delegation.

Mirliva Mustafa Kemal Pasha, Inspector of the Ninth Army Kıt.

2. Erkari Harbiye Chief Miralay Kâzım Bey (Dirik).

3. Sanitary Inspector Miralay İbrahim Tali Bey (Öngören).

4. Erkânıharbiye District Governor (Ayıcı) Arif Bey.

5. Erkânıharbiye Major Hüsrev Bey (Gerede).

6. Artillery Inspector Major Kemal Bey (Doğan).

7. Sanitary Inspector Deputy Major Refik Bey (Saydam).

8. Yaver Infantry Captain Cevad Abbas Efendi (Gürer).

9. Infantry Captain Mustafa Vasfi Efendi (Süsoy).

10. Infantry Captain Ali Şevket Efendi (Öndersev).

11. Infantry Captain Mümtaz Efendi (Tunay).

12. Infantry Captain İsmail Hakkı Efendi (Ede).

13. Medical Captain Behçet Efendi (Feyzioğlu).

14. Infantry Mülâzım-ı Evvel Hayati Efendi.

15. Infantry Mülâzım-ı Evvel Arif Hikmet Efendi (Realistic).

16. Yaver Topçu Mülâzım-ı Sani Muzaffer Efendi (Kılıç).

17. Mülâzım-ı Evvel Abdullah Efendi (Kunt).

18. Consultant Adlî Ali Rıza Bey.

19th Battalion Officer Rahmi Efendi.

20th Battalion Officer Ahmed Nuri Efendi.

21. Class-i Sani Faik Efendi (Aybars).

22. Deputy Officer Tahir Efendi.

23. Grade-i Rabî “Memduh Efendi (Atasev).

II. Third Corps Commander:

24. Miralay Refet Bey (Bele).

III. Petty officer, soldiers and soldiers:

25. Ali Faik Efendi, son of Senior Sergeant Osman Nuri.

26. Attention son of Junior Sergeant İbrahim İzzet.

27. Musa (Aydınlı), son of Sergeant Ali.

28. The son of Sergeant Mustafa Kemal (Konyalı).

29. Mustafa (Konyalı), the son of Sergeant Kemal.

30. Corporal Tevfik’s son Adem (Çatalcalı).

31. Corporal Ali’s son Rifat (Sivasli).

32. Corporal Rifat’s son Ali (Sivasli).

33. Mehmed (Sincanlı), son of Nefer Hüseyin.

34. Emin (Sincanlı) son of Nefer Ahmed.

35. İsfer Sincanlı, son of Nefer Mustafa).

36. Ömer (Sincanlı), son of Nefer İbrahim.

37. Mehmed, son of Nefer Kerim (from Alanya).

38. Ulvan (Sungurlulu), son of Nefer Hasan.

39. Mehmed (Geredeli), son of Nefer Mehmed.

40. Hasan (Kadıköylü), son of Nefer Mehmed.

41. Son of Nefer Mehmed Durmuş (Mudurnulu).

42. Ali (Geyveli), son of Nefer Mehmed.

43. Musa, son of Nefer Abdullah (from Divrik).

44. Mehmed (Tokatlı), son of Nefer Abdullah.

45. Nuri (Geredeli), son of Nefer Şakir.

46. ​​Hüseyin (Akhisarlı), son of Nefer Hasan.

47. Mahmud (Yenihanlı), son of Nefer Bekir.

48. Mehmed Lütfi (Üsküdarlı), son of Nefer İhsan.

49. Ali, son of Nefer Abdullah (from Izmir).

IV. The crew of Bandırma:

50. İsmail Hakkı Bey with Captain Kayseri (Durusu).

51. The second captain is Üsküdarlı Tahsin Bey.

52. Scribe İsmail Bey.

53. The deck lostromos Hasan Reis.

54. Serdümen Temel Şükrü Efendi.

55. Serdümen Basri Ali Efendi.

56. Ambarcı Ahmet Hasan Efendi.

57. Ambarcı Maksut Süleyman Efendi.

58. Tayfa Cemil Süleyman Efendi.

59. Crew Crew Rahmi Hüseyin Efendi.

60. Tayfa Temel Mesut Efendi.

61. Chief Engineer Hacı Süleyman Bey.

62. Second engineer Süleyman Bey.

63. Crane Osman Emin Efendi.

64. Winner Galip Ali Efendi.

65. Ateşçi Halil Yusuf Efendi.

66. Ateşçi Mansur Arif Efendi.

67. Ateşçi Bahri Mehmed Efendi.

68. Kömürcü Mehmed Hasan Efendi.

69. Kömürcü Mehmed Ali Efendi.

70. The first stewardess Tevfik Muharrem Efendi (Nation).

71. The second steward is Mehmed İbrahim Efendi.

72. Deputy steward Ahmet Muhtar Efendi.

73. Cockroach patch Halit Mustafa Efendi.

74. Chef Hacı Hamdi Osman Efendi.

V. Civilians other than the inspectorate, other soldiers and crew:

75. Sinop Governor Mazhar Tevfik Bey.

76. Aliye Hanım, the wife of Infantry Captain Mustafa Vasfi Efendi.

77. Daughter Nefise.

78. Her son Mithat.

79. His son Salih.

The passengers of the Bandırma Ferry are 79 as far as it can be determined, but for now, there is a possibility that other passengers that we do not know exist. Therefore, it is still difficult to determine the exact number of Samsun passengers, even though it has been over a century, and the possibility that my list may be missing should be taken into consideration.