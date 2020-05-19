<

“I have no intention of returning to me.” If Maccabi Netanyahu was still hoping for a reel from Eyal Segal, then he makes it clear in an interview with Yedioth Ahronoth: “I am my vigilant owner.

Even before the outbreak of the Corona crisis, Staff (59) dropped a bomb and announced his resignation from the board and his intention to seek a buyer. The jarring ending chord really does not reflect the beginning of the affair between the two sides: Segal came to Netanya on the Messiah standard four years ago and saved her from disbanding after entering a freeze and opening a season with minus 9 points in the National League.

Doesn’t regret leaving. Eyal Staff (Photo: Reuven Schwartz)

It turned out to be a bingo. Drapich and Breda (Photo: Reuven Schwartz)

His first move as owner – appointments by coaches Sloboden Drapich and Shay Breda – turned out to be a bingo after the pair led the team to an amazing season with Eran

Levi and Daya Seva, when she finished, she returned to the Premier League and climbed to the top. Although Segal did not tickle Hapoel Beer Sheva and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Maccabi Netanya returned with relevance with two consecutive appearances in the top playoffs and once in the Cup final.

So what preyed on the cards? According to Segal’s comments, a variety of reasons: disconnected judgments, he argues, by the Disciplinary Tribunal, through the weakening of public-group relations, and the lack of support from the municipality and disappeared investors. Of course, the fact that the team lost height this season and mostly looked bad didn’t improve the mood. Now, for the first time since that Facebook post, Segal decides to break silence and spread the fog around his intentions.

Is there any chance you will get back to you anyway?

“I don’t go back to owning Maccabi Netanya. It’s final. I’ll make sure there is continuity as long as there is no buyer. There will be a budget, safe for control – I’ll take care of everything, but I won’t return. It was clear to me that my desire to help would lead to a wave of leaks and rumors as if I had changed my mind. The club is important to me and will assist as much as I can, but I will not be involved in decisions. ”

“The club is important to me and will help it.” staff (Photo: Oz Moalem)

As far as the association is concerned, as long as you have not found a buyer you must comply with the obligations towards the group.

“From the June 2016 acquisition of the court, I announced that I had reached an interim period to rebuild the club and prepare it for a proper owner. In my last post, I stated that I would be behind all the commitments by the end of the season, and if I didn’t buy all the collateral to keep the club stable for the next season. “While I help dealers in adjusting existing contracts for the Corona period, they are from a different position. Again, I’m done.”

As you already understand, a faculty is very determined to leave, and his disengagement plan fell on a time when the reality of Israeli football changed completely. Although he advises the club members, among other things, about the cuts, he is not involved in management. The plan in Netanya is to cut 50 percent of the players’ salary next season and build on a young roster with two or three veterans.

Just being responsible for the budget, how involved are you in building the roster for next season?

“Since December, I have moved away from ongoing management involvement, and from the announcement of my departure in early February, I am no longer involved in any decision.”

The budget was NIS 33 million this season – the highest since you took the team. Your departure, probably at this time, should lead to a significant cut.

“Revenues in the coming season will be between NIS 15 million in the Corona situation and NIS 20 million full back to normal. Any owner responsible will adjust the income to the income.”

“I’ve never been close to other owners.” Faculty with Celebration and Dawn (Photo: Oz Moalem)

In your departure post, you stated that you would not abandon the club or break the tools. What will Maccabi Netanya’s management format be next season?

“As long as a buyer does not arrive, the club will be managed by the board of directors, with the CEO acting at the forefront.”

Are there serious contacts or that the Corona crisis has kept potential investors away?

“There were some serious inquiries that didn’t go through the first-second call.”

Are you watching an owner’s departure wave in Israeli football?

“I’ve never been close to other owners, so I haven’t heard any plans to leave football.”

Your voice was not heard during the Corona crisis, but group owners warn that they will not be able to open next season if the audience is not returned to the stands.

“Football without an audience is not football. After the playoff pilot without fans, everyone will be cohesive about the format next season.”

The closest figure to the owner was CEO Niv Goldstein, who announced his departure at the end of the season. “I really hope Niv will continue to lead the club. All the rumors about disagreements between us are untrue, “Segal clarified.