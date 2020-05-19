Clamoroso retroscena Zielinski: il Napoli con la firma ha allontanato il Barcellona

|Juventus
|63
|Lazio
|62
|Inter (-1)
|54
|Atalanta (-1)
|48
|Roma
|45
|Napoli
|39
|Milan
|36
|Hellas Verona (-1)
|35
|Parma (-1)
|35
|Bologna
|34
|Sassuolo (-1)
|32
|Cagliari (-1)
|32
|Fiorentina
|30
|Udinese
|28
|Torino (-1)
|27
|Sampdoria (-1)
|26
|Genoa
|25
|Lecce
|25
|Spal
|18
|Brescia
|16
<
script>
var banner = {"336x40_1":[{"idbanner":"57","width":336,"height":40,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.e-napolistore.it/search.php?filter_name=camo-district","embed":"","img1":"0a40d6181e8b38ebeaee740bbedf1dd7.gif","partenza":-62169987600,"scadenza":1609455599,"pagine":""}],"150x60":[{"idbanner":"67","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"http://www.bbquattropalazzi.it","embed":"","img1":"1266588835.gif","partenza":1268175600,"scadenza":1606777200,"pagine":""},{"idbanner":"126","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.e-napolistore.it/lineagara.php","embed":"","img1":"37d001949363e44b44f6694cc02f3dfe.jpg","partenza":-62169987600,"scadenza":1609455599,"pagine":""},{"idbanner":"173","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.facebook.com/farmacia.santelenaafragola?fref=ts","embed":"","img1":"2328d1ca61020e3ce2c3ebccb65bf2c1.gif","partenza":-62169987600,"scadenza":1609455599,"pagine":""}]};
var now = Math.round(new Date().getTime() / 1000);
var bannerok = new Object();
for (var zona in banner)
{
bannerok[zona] = new Array();
for (i=0; i < banner[zona].length; i++)
{
var ok = 1;
if (banner[zona][i]['scadenza']>0 && banner[zona][i]['scadenza']<=now) ok = 0;
if (banner[zona][i]['partenza']!=0 && banner[zona][i]['partenza']>now) ok = 0;
if (typeof azione !== 'undefined' && azione !== null) {
if (banner[zona][i]['pagine'] == '!index' && azione == 'index') ok = 0;
else if (banner[zona][i]['pagine'] == 'index' && azione != 'index') ok = 0;
}
if (ok == 1) bannerok[zona].push(banner[zona][i]);
}
bannerok[zona].sort(function() {return 0.5 - Math.random()});
}
banner = bannerok;
var banner_url = ‘https://net-storage.tccstatic.com’;
var banner_path = ‘/storage/tuttonapoli.net/banner/’
function asyncLoad()
{
if (azione == ‘read’ && TCCCookieConsent) {
var scripts = [
“https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1”,
];
(function(array) {
for (var i = 0, len = array.length; i < len; i++) {
var elem = document.createElement(‘script’);
elem.type = ‘text/javascript’;
elem.async = true;
elem.src = array[i];
var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, s);
}
})(scripts);
}
setTCCCookieConsent();
}
if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener(“load”, asyncLoad, false);
else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent(“onload”, asyncLoad);
else window.onload = asyncLoad;
function resizeStickyContainers() {
var stickyFill = document.getElementsByClassName(‘sticky-fill’);
for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) stickyFill[i].style.height = null;
for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i)
{
var height = stickyFill[i].parentElement.offsetHeight-stickyFill[i].offsetTop;
height = Math.max(height, stickyFill[i].offsetHeight);
stickyFill[i].style.height = height+’px’;
}
}
document.addEventListener(‘DOMContentLoaded’, resizeStickyContainers, false);
// layout_headjs
function utf8_decode(e){for(var n=””,r=0;r<e.length;r++){var t=e.charCodeAt(r);t<128?n+=String.fromCharCode
Source link
https://www.tuttonapoli.net/calciomercato/sportitalia-clamoroso-retroscena-zielinski-il-napoli-con-la-firma-ha-allontanato-il-barcellona-432971