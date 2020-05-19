Clamoroso retroscena Zielinski: il Napoli con la firma ha allontanato il Barcellona

Juventus 63 Lazio 62 Inter (-1) 54 Atalanta (-1) 48 Roma 45 Napoli 39 Milan 36 Hellas Verona (-1) 35 Parma (-1) 35 Bologna 34 Sassuolo (-1) 32 Cagliari (-1) 32 Fiorentina 30 Udinese 28 Torino (-1) 27 Sampdoria (-1) 26 Genoa 25 Lecce 25 Spal 18 Brescia 16

