Pandemic is rampant in South America. Phase 2, tourism and economic recovery. Yemen between war and Covid

A new strong progression of the pandemic in Brazil has caused a further leap forward of well over 20 thousand cases of the infections in Latin America which reached 543,378, of which 30,474 died. This is what emerges from a statistic reworked by the ANSA for 34 Latin American countries and territories. Brazil continues to burn the milestones in the pandemic, overtaking Britain and reaching third place in the world rankings with 254,200 infections and 16,792 deaths, after the United States (1,504,244) and Russia (290,678). Peru follows with 94,933 cases of contagion and 2,789 deaths, and Mexico (51,663 and 5,332). Chile (46,059 and 478), Ecuador (33,582 and 2,799), Colombia (16,295 and 592), Dominican Republic (12,725 and 434), Panama (9,606 and 275) and Argentina (8,068 are therefore positioned in the sad ranking with more than 5,000 infections. and 374).

Coronavirus / Phase 2: the Acropolis reopens in Greece. European Foreign Ministers, discussion on tourism

Over sixty days have passed since its closure to the public, but the Acropolis of Athens is once again ready to welcome visitors from all over the world. Some tourists and journalists gathered on the famous site, the most visited monument in Greece. Yesterday, staff members wearing plastic masks and shields were on site to inform visitors about social distance rules, which require everyone to stay within a meter and a half of each other. Tourists – reports a Euronews service – are encouraged to wear masks, which will be mandatory for guides on the site. Separation screens were installed and the sites were disinfected. Greece, like other Mediterranean countries, including Italy, are counting on tourism for economic recovery. Tourism in Europe was the focus of a video conference held yesterday between foreign ministers from different EU countries. Luigi Di Maio said: “From June 3 Italy will start all over again. We will be able to move between the regions and we are ready to welcome European citizens who want to spend their holidays in Italy. Our facilities are ready, prepared and in the forefront. ” “It is unacceptable that there are blacklists between EU countries. If we do not change direction, there will be serious economic repercussions on the tourism sector of all European countries, not only of Italy “.

Coronavirus / Phase 2: China, the economy restarts along with pollution. Factories pollute the air

China’s air pollution exceeds pre-crisis levels for the first time. This was revealed by a measurement system developed by Crea, the Finnish Energy and Clean Air Research Center. The Air Pollution Rebound Tracker, this is the name of the tool used by the researchers, reveals that the levels of air pollutants harmful to health in China have exceeded the concentrations compared to the same period last year. It is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. This includes the so-called fine particles Pm2.5, No2, So2 and ozone. The rebound appears to be driven by industrial emissions, as pollution levels in the larger cities, Beijing and Shanghai, are still lower than last year. More generally, pollution levels tend to increase more in areas where coal combustion is the main source of pollution. Ozone levels are close to the record high of 2018. All eyes are on China as the first major economy to return to work after the lockdown. History says that the recovery from the global financial crisis of 2008 and that from the Sars epidemic of 2003 have been associated with spikes in air pollution and Co2 emissions.

Coronavirus / War: Yemen torn by five years of conflict and now by Covid-19. Health system collapsing

Bent over by five years of war between loyalists and houthi rebels, Yemen does not have the means to deal with the coronavirus pandemic: the health system can only count 500 fans for intensive care and 4 laboratories across the country capable of carrying out the Covid 19 “test. This was revealed by a Euronews report. “We receive more than 230 people a day, some suspected of having contracted Covid – says Mehdi al-Dabi, doctor of the Al Kubi hospital -; we take care of all the cases we receive “. Aden, the seat of the government’s temporary capital, has been defined by the city authorities plagued by Covid but also by Dengue fever and malaria: the deaths have increased by at least five times compared to normal. Save the Children reports an average of 50 deaths per day since May 7: 86 in the past 24 hours. The conflict between the government – supported by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia – and the Huthi rebels foraged by Iran, increases the state of emergency.

Coronavirus / Politics: Trump sinks the WHO, “delays in pandemic management and closeness to China”

If the WHO “does not commit to substantial improvements in the next 30 days, I will finalize my temporary decision to suspend US funding to the World Health Organization and reconsider our membership in the WHO.” This is what American President Donald Trump writes in a letter sent to Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, posted on Twitter, in which the tycoon lists the allegations on the management of the Covid-19 crisis and the excessive proximity to China. “The failure of the WHO response to the pandemic costs many lives”: it is the indictment of the American health secretary Alex Azar, which reaffirms President Donald Trump’s thesis that the top echelons of the organization have not been timely to raise the alarm due to pressure from China.

(U.K.)