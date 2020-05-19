Turkey’s first corona virus report

The research, conducted by a team led by Tevfik Özlü, a member of the Scientific Committee of the Ministry of Health, was published in the preliminary edition of “The New England Journal of Medicine”.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper published abroad for the outbreak in Turkey’s 27-page research carrying the first scientific paper qualifications, further expanding the newly established Scientific Research to be given to the actual printing was learned that the Commission’s supervision.

including 5 weeks of data and very patient with Turkey’s first “in the photo to the chorus of” details summarized as follows:

MOST 50 YEARS OLD MALE PATIENT: The average age of patients with COVID-19 was 50. The disease was seen in the range of 50 plus minus 18 years. It was determined that 54.7 percent of the patients were male.

43.9 PERCENT CONTACT: It turned out that 43.9 percent of patients with COVID-19 had contact with a person carrying the virus.

THE RATE OF THE OVERSEAS 8.2%: The proportion of those who were abroad in the past 14 days was 8.2 percent.

70 PERCENT LIVES IN CITIES: It turned out that 70 percent of patients live in urban environments.

HATCHERY TIME 5.4 DAYS: The mean incubation time of the coronavirus after contact with the infected person was also determined as 5.4 days.

5.9 PERCENT SYMPTOMS NOT SHOWN: The most common symptoms in the application were 65.7 percent cough, 49.2 percent fever, 39.6 percent weakness and fatigue. The rate of patients without any symptoms was determined as 5.9 percent.

DEATH RATE% 3.8: Covidien-19 death rate in Turkey was 3.8. 9.5 percent of the patients followed were treated in an outpatient, 79.4 percent in isolated services and 11.1 percent in intensive care units.

YOUNG POPULATION, DIFFERENT TREATMENT

Scientific studies of the evaluation section of the course of the disease in Turkey and was made the following comments regarding the results:

“The young age of the Turkish population, early 65+ people for curfew, after the adoption of the ban flowing into the streets of Turkey’s intensive care unit and the number of low-requiring mechanical ventilation in case remarkable and lower total mortality (death) rate is concerned. Disease preventing its progression with strategies such as early use of hydroxychloroquine treatment, even in suspicious cases, early administration of the antiviral drug, oxygen and NIMV treatments combined with favipiravir prone position in all pneumonia and high flow patients gave positive results. ”

