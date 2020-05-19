Last minute development in coronavirus: bad news

320 thousand 326 people have lost their lives so far due to the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) spreading from Wuhan, China.

The number of cases was 4 million 904 thousand 566, while the number of those who got sick and recovered was 1 million 916 thousand 804.

– In Russia in the last 24 hours, 9,263 new cases reported 115 new deaths, confirming 299 thousand 941 cases in total, 2 thousand 837 deaths.

– Brazil confirmed a total of 255,368 cases, 16,833 deaths.

– In Saudi Arabia, the number of cases was 57 thousand 345, while the number of dead rose to 320.

– In India, a total of 101,261 cases confirmed 3,416 deaths.

– The number of cases in Peru increased to 94 thousand 933, and the number of deaths to 2,799.

– 150 thousand 593 the number of cases in Turkey, the number was 4 thousand 171 dead.

– According to Worldometers data; In the USA, the loss of life in the Kovid-19 outbreak increased to 91 thousand 981 and the number of cases increased to 1 million 550 thousand 294.

Britain confirmed a total of 246 thousand 406 cases and 34 thousand 796 deaths.

– In Germany, the total number of deaths increased to 8 thousand 123 and the number of cases to 177 thousand 289.

– In France, the number of cases increased to 216 thousand 526 and the number of deaths to 28 thousand 239.

– In the Netherlands, the number of cases reached 44 thousand 141, while the number of dead was 5,694.

– In Belgium, the number of cases was 55 thousand 559, while the number of deaths increased to 9 thousand 80.

– In Italy, the number of deaths rose to 32 thousand 7 and the number of cases rose to 225 thousand 886 due to the death of coronavirus.

– China has confirmed 82 thousand 960 thousand cases and 4 634 deaths in total.

– In Japan, the number of Kovid-19 cases increased to 16,305 and the number of deaths to 749.

– In Australia, the number of those who died from the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) increased to 100 and the number of cases to 7 688.

