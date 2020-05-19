Whatsapp, the latest Telegram update is a condemnation

Whatsapp is likely to receive a real “low blow”: the latest update of the Telegram competitor could prove to be a sentence.

Whatsapp and Telegram: the two competitors in the field of messaging deliver blows to the sound of updates. The last one updating reported by the airplane app, as Tecno Android calls it, delivers a real “low blow” to Whatsapp. Let’s see what it is.

As we read from the source, Telegram reported an update on a very sensitive topic for Whatsapp: the security. Pavel Durov’s app boosted chat security with an update that makes millions of users happy with privacy.

Read also >>> WhatsApp, 5 secret tricks: how to make the most of the application

Whatsapp in difficulty with the latest Telegram update

As reported by Tecno Android, the latest update reported by Telegram, for devices Android and iOS, introduces a new encryption system also active for video calls. An update to say the least important, since, with this new update, the chat confidentiality it can also be maintained in the field of video conferences.

Specifically, as reported by the source, the server will not store any data: neither from an audio or video point of view and this will guarantee users maximum confidentiality on the video call. This could prove to be a real low blow for Whatsapp that precisely on “security” has had some problems.

At the user level, this latest 6.1 update has certainly led most people to opt for Telegram, at least from the point of view of using video calls.

As Tecno Android reports, in the last period a third service is also coming forward, which is slowly climbing the heights of the downloads: it is SignaL. The latter app, apparently, promises an even more effective level of confidentiality from the point of view of messaging and from the point of view of video calls.

You may also be interested in: WhatsApp, the dark theme also arrives on PC: how to apply it

DOES.