French bank BNP Paribas stops TL transactions

French BNP Paribas, one of the three foreign banks that were banned from trading by BRSA and later released, suspended TL transactions in the international currency market. According to Bloomberg’s report, FX Prime Unit of BNP Paribas’ intermediary for money market transactions has stated that it will no longer mediate TL based transactions. Bloomberg stressed that the French bank is one of the financial institutions that most intermediate in TL transactions.

European-based clearing companies EuroClear and ClearStream also stopped trading on the international market last week.