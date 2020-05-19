40 years old message from Demet Evgar

Demet Evgar, who spent his quarantine days with his family in Manisa, celebrated his new age with the photo he shared on his social media account.

Unlike many celebrities, trying to spend quarantine days more efficiently, Evgar played the song “Seher Vakti” by Barış Manço and gained the admiration of his followers.

This time, Evgar appeared before his lovers with his birthday sharing. The actress, who turned 40, said: “My dear, I’m 40. Welcome, you came to the clear ”note.

His famous colleagues and close friends also responded to the successful player with many greeting messages.