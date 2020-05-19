rising – Latest News Turkey’s wind capacity development of technology

Lightning, AA correspondent, Turkey said that by the end of March, the board exceeds the level of 8060 megawatts of wind power.

Wind energy, that significant share of the portfolio in Turkey and renewable energy, clean, environmentally friendly energy source pointed out that the Lightning, a total of 3 thousand 285 turbines installed across the country, he said no.

Stating that the installed capacity in the sector increased 10 times in 10 years and 198 power plants were reached as of the end of last year, Yıldırım said:

“According to many years ago made wind potential map, Turkey’s wind energy potential of terrestrial area of ​​48 thousand megawatts level. 10 years earlier measurements, wing length, tower heights, has improved a lot over the years, generator capacity. We estimate that the capacity of 100 thousand megawatts over. 10 years ago, turbine powers averaged 2 megawatts, wing lengths were 40-45 meters, and tower heights were around 80 meters, and today generators of 5-6 megawatts carry wings of 70-80 meters, and these are mounted on towers 150-160 meters high. If we have 24 thousand turbine positions that will place 48 thousand megawatts determined years ago, today we can achieve 120 thousand megawatts capacity if we put 5 megawatt turbines in this 24 thousand position.We have dealt with wind energy as a matter of country. d in the wind industry It is progressing very rapidly. Wind energy will increase and increase its capacity and usage areas day by day with the continuous development of technology. ”

New support mechanism expectation

Yıldırım stated that the Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism (YEKDEM), which will be removed from the application at the end of the year, must continue with new prices and conditions, YEKDEM is not a subsidy, it is a support mechanism that sustains the sector and makes the projects financed.

Explaining the wind the announcement expected as soon as the new mechanism, investors and emphasized the critical importance of industrialists Lightning, “Turkey has serious knowledge in the wind industry. providing supply to world giants hosting companies, 15 thousand people who employ the manufacturing capability of 60-70 percent The further development of a sector that uses ” for export and prevents 900 million dollars of natural gas imports every year will be a gain for the country in terms of energy independence. ” found the assessment.

Yıldırım added that the “Young TÜREB” platform, which can be used by young people interested in the wind energy sector, will be offered to the service of young people in the near future.