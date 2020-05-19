A huge seizure of synthetic drugs has been carried out in Myanmar

The Myanmar police, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDC), carried out a huge operation between February and April which led to the seizure of hundreds of millions of doses of synthetic drugs. The UNODC described the seizure as one of the largest and most successful drug operations in the history of Southeast Asia.

In all, more than 200 million methamphetamine doses, 500 kilograms of methamphetamine crystals, 300 kilograms of heroin, and 3,750 liters of 3-methylfentanil, opioid used to produce fentanyl, the strongest opioid drug on the market, have been seized. 34 people were arrested in the operation.

