Bankruptcy hospitals

COSTS FOLD

The City Hospitals 2020 report prepared by the Transparency International has been published. According to the report, some hospitals were built in the swampy area, in private areas, some in the area where air pollution was felt the most. Some remained among highways, which were not accessible. In summary, the report includes the following findings:

– The cost of city hospitals is much higher than conventional public procurement methods. According to the analyzes made for Bilkent City Hospital, it was determined that it was 173 percent more costly than classical tender methods. The calculations made in England show that the cost can be up to 3 times. It is calculated that the fixed investment amount will be covered by the 3.5-year lease of Kayseri City Hospital.

INTERESTING LANDS

– The land designated for Kayseri City Hospital, the swamp area and some of them belonged to individuals. Some of the land designated for Elazig City Hospital was a martyr and the other part was a protected area. Isparta City Hospital was built in the area where air pollution was felt most. The city hospital, which was planned to be built on the first seed development area of ​​the country in Konya, was compressed between the slaughterhouse and the highway as a result of objections. Bilkent City Hospital was built on the stream bed. Bursa City Hospital was built between highways without transportation and on productive agricultural lands.

TROUBLE IN TRANSPORTATION

– While the hospitals were being built, transportation comfort was not taken into consideration. Depending on the prices determined by taxis, the departure points of which are the governor’s buildings of the provinces, the transportation from the city center to the city hospitals varied between 30 and 150 TL, and the transportation time ranged from 10 minutes to 1 hour. You can only go to the hospital in Yozgat in 10 minutes.

STORING AS SIR

– Contracts and rental fees of city hospitals are not shared with the public for trade secret reasons. In addition, it cannot reach the information of how much of the rent and service costs are covered by the revolving fund and how much from the Ministry’s budget. According to the projections of the Ministry of Development, 30.3 billion dollars of rent will be paid in return for a 10.6 billion dollars contract. Due to the depreciation of TL, contracts made in foreign currency were reflected in the general budget as an increasing burden each year.

SERVICE TL, DEBT EXCHANGE

– In the first 3 months of 2020, the rental fees of the city hospitals were 817 million 301 thousand TL, and the service fees were 648 million 480 thousand TL. In addition, while hospitals earn TL in return for the health services they produce, they pay their debts in foreign currency.

RANT TO THE COMPANY

Unlike the methods applied in the world in Turkey it has provided some benefits to the company. The immovables of public hospitals in the city center will be transferred to the contractor companies free of charge to make hotels, residences and shopping malls.

14 BED DIFFERENCE

– While the public hospitals in Adana city center previously served with a capacity of 3 thousand 11 beds, after the city hospital was opened, it started to serve with a capacity of 3 thousand 25 beds.

64 HOSPITALS WERE MADE

– It was calculated that 64 hospitals with 150 beds, full-fledged, with 2.6 billion TL were added to the 2018 budget for “city hospitals” usage and variable service fee. In 2019, it was determined that it would be possible to construct 26 public hospitals with 400 beds, with a total of 6.15 billion TL placed in the Ministry of Health budget for the rent and service fee of city hospitals.

WORK INCREASED, SAME EMPLOYEE

– The number of outpatients and inpatients increased. The workload of healthcare workers has increased significantly due to increased expertise in service and growing physical areas; however, there was no significant increase in the number of personnel.