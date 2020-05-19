In commerce she rushed to discounts to save assets

From Turin to Parma, from Milan to Rome a rain of “mid summer sale” with discounts of up to 70% by Enrico Netti

From Turin to Parma, from Milan to Rome a rain of "mid summer sale" with discounts of up to 70%

Clothing stores, footwear, bags and luggage, sportswear on the one hand. On the other hand, discounts, special offers, mid season sales, discounts, promotions from -20% to -50% and beyond. Up to 70 percent. This is the game that Italian traders started to play to try to restart consumption in the early days of Phase 2 caused by the Chinese pandemic. From Turin to Milan, passing through Parma and Bologna arriving in Rome and beyond. In the shopping streets of the city to the malls, the windows always offer the same things: anti Covid rules to follow, the maximum number of people who can stay in the shop as well as window stickers, signage or simple printed sheets with the same message: discounts, discounts, discounts. Then there are the emails and the sms that remember the same concept. To send them chain stores and brands of casual clothing, sportswear and household items such as, for example, North Sail, H&M, Camomilla, Cisalfa, Bata, Bialetti and many others.

At the beginning of Corso Buenos Aires in Milan, the longest shopping street in Europe, in the large H&M store, the 30% discount is reduced to 20% for all other customers in the loyalty program. At Daniel & Mayer, a few tens of meters away, here is a promotional sale with a cut on the exposed price of 30%. Oltre has started the “Mid season sale”, the same claim displayed by Motivi and the same discount: -50%. Others use an eloquent “empty” for a promotional sale that will continue until June 2. We continue with Fusaro (men’s clothing) with discounted items and Brums (kids) in the shop window. In Parma the message is simple: “To be close to our customers in this difficult and problematic moment, we decided, exceptionally, to apply a 50% discount on all goods”. A few meters further on, the Bialetti shop offers a 20% reduction on all coffee makers. In Rome in via del Corso some shopkeepers already displayed signs with discounts on Sunday evening.

From Milan to Palermo, from Turin to Pescara for all the shopkeepers the challenge is the same: sell the spring garments and “run the warehouse” or empty it because the lockdown days have drained all the liquidity between rents, utilities, general expenses to to which were added those for the sanitation of the premises and for the other protective devices to be adopted to reopen. In other words, there will be no earnings indeed. Because these entrepreneurs are playing a difficult game to which the survival of their businesses is linked.