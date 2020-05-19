The cold war between the USA and China will heavily involve Israel

As widely announced, the visit of the US Secretary of State,in Israel had nothing to do with the Israeli intention of annexing the Jordan Valley and settlements in Judea and Samaria.

The purpose of Pompeo’s visit was mainly dedicated to the next cold war between the USA and China as Israel was a key country in the Chinese race to obtain new technologies and modern infrastructures.

Pompeo asked the small Jewish state to take sides immediately with the United States, starting to block any collaboration for the construction of a desalination plant in China that should have involved Israeli society Hutchison Israel in participation with a Hong Kong company.

Stop the Chinese supply chain

Trump’s goal is to stop the Chinese supply chain, especially with regard to high technology.

To do this, he is ready to spend billions of dollars just to bring the technology companies that currently feed the Chinese supply chain to the United States or, alternatively, to convince the states that host these companies not to collaborate with China.

The one made by Trump (via Pompeo) to Israel is not really a request from anything. The Jewish state in recent decades has invested heavily in collaboration with Beijing and certainly will not make the new Israeli Foreign Minister happy, Gabi Ashkenazi.

But Trump is still in the sights Huawei. The American President is moving to prevent the Chinese company from obtaining or even producing chips and semiconductors with American or Israeli technology.

Almost simultaneously with Pompey’s visit to Israel Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), listed in New York and Taipei, that is, the largest independent semiconductor factory in the world, announced that it would build a new $ 12 billion manufacturing facility in Arizona. TSMC produces semiconductors for almost all major mobile phone manufacturers and is indispensable in the race for 5G.

And so, according to Trump’s plans, even large tech companies such as Qualcomm, Cisco, Boeing and Apple, which are currently building in China to take advantage of the low labor costs, will have to return to the United States or, like Intel, to “countries sure “like Israel.

Speaking of Intel, a large portion of their Israeli production ends up in China entering the Chinese supply chain by weight. Pompeo would like this to end.

Even the big pharmaceutical companies like the Israeli multinational are not excluded from the cold war between Washington and Beijing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which will invest billions of dollars (with a long series of facilities) to bring its production within the United States and make sure that the raw materials and active agents necessary for the pharmaceutical industry are safe on the territory American.

Pompeo’s (Trump’s) demands on Israel are not cheap at all. China is, after the United States, the second commercial partner for the Jewish State and if really Jerusalem were to be caught between two fires, the choice would be very difficult and invariably would also involve the security sector, which could be used by Trump as means of pressure on Israel.