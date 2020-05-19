Surprise, the inflatable scooter arrives

The “soft mobility” is now really soft: the first inflatable scooter arrives which is carried in a backpack and, if necessary, comes to life thanks to a small electric pump. It’s called POIMO and was born from the work (or rather from the genius) of a group of students from the University of Tokyo who have imagined a new concept of mobility known as “Sweet Mobility”. The idea is to use soft, light and inflatable materials to build solutions never seen before.Thus was born POIMO, an acronym that stands for “portable and inflatable mobility”, and its presentation took place on the digital library of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) as part of “Extended Abstracts” of the CHI 2020 conference on human factors in computer systems . A complicated work, the result of the genius of Hiroki Sato, Young ah Seong, Ryosuke Yamamura, Hiromasa Hayashi, Katsuhiro Hata, Hisato Ogata, Ryuma Niiyama and Yoshihiro Kawahara.

POIMO is made of thermoplastic polyurethane and rests on a four-wheel electric platform similar to a skateboard. Then, once inflated, it holds the person’s weight, attaches itself to the electric powertrain and is ready to travel. And, once arrived at the destination, the pilot in a few seconds can deflate POIMO, fold it and easily put it in a small bag. Goodbye parking problems.

