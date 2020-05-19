Cyber ​​attack on Iran’s largest port: New details

New details from the mysterious cyber attack that paralyzed shipping traffic in Iran: Hours after the Washington Post report – A Western official told N12 this morning: “Israel carried out the attack – Iran crossed red line and Israel had to respond.”

According to the US report, the target of the attack was the port of Shahid Rajai in the city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran – the main port of the Islamic Republic.

“Red line crossed – Israel had to respond”

“The cyber attack on Bender Abbas port in Iran is an Israeli response to a cyber attack that they carried out on Israel two weeks ago against components in sources, an attack that failed,” a source said. “In Israel, they (the Iranians) hope to stop here. They attacked them with water infrastructure components, didn’t really do any damage – but crossed a red line and they had to respond.”

The port of Rajah Shahid in southern Iran



The same official told us that “the attack was on the container terminal at the port and disrupted the unloading and modification of containers from the port for several days.”

Beyond the strategic location of the attack attributed to Israel, it is also interesting because of the fact that a security incident that usually takes place on secret channels has become visible. Once Iran carried out the attack on infrastructure in Israel, it was legitimized to attack Iran back, and with the same weapons.

Hours after the US report, Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin, who currently serves as the head of the National Security Research Institute and previously was the head of the military – wrote: “In the heat of the Corona and the weather, attention is diverted from a significant event in the Israeli-Iranian conflict.” He said, “This seems to be an Israeli response to the Iranian attack on water and sewerage systems in Israel. The attack on the Iranian port – a powerful capability.”

Cyber ​​joins the onshore dimension of the sea and air as a significant war dimension. Important to note – both Iran (kinetic attack in Syria) and the US (after dropping its advanced UAV last summer) are responding to cyber when they do not want to escalate in the kinetic field.

The attacked port is recognized as the basis for export of Iranian Quds force

The port of Rajah Shahid is the largest container port in Iran and is located about 25 km from the city of Bandar Abbas, near the Straits of Hormuz. This port is responsible for about 60% of Iran’s ports activity. The port is recognized as a base for the smuggling system’s shipments. Of “Qods Force” in the Revolutionary Guards.

Before signing the nuclear agreement, more than 30 international shipping lines operated at the port. The agreement between the six powers with Iran in 2015 breathed new life into port operations, but the recent round of sanctions, which has broken the back of the Iranian economy, severely harms port activity.

Iran tried to hide the extent of the damage

Tonight, the Washington Post revealed that Israel had carried out a major cyber attack on May 9 in a port in southern Iran. According to reports reported to the American newspaper by sources quoted in detail, the US was a partner to the Israeli attack.

During the offensive last week, shipping traffic in the port of Iran was stopped abruptly and inexplicably. According to the Washington Post, the computers responsible for regulating the movement of ships, trucks and goods have been disabled at once – thus creating huge loads on the cruise lanes and roads leading to the strategic facility.