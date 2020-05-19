Last minute … Frightening earthquake warning! ‘Can be affected by earthquake greater than 8 intensity’

According to the breaking news, the earthquake movement in the region of Greece’s Crete Island continues. The residents of the island, who woke up to the day with the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that happened yesterday morning, witnessed many aftershocks after the first earthquake. A severe earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 was also experienced in the region in the past weeks. Professor about these earthquakes. Dr. Şükrü Ersoy made evaluations.

Professor Dr. Şükrü Ersoy’s comments are as follows;

According to the news of CNN Türk; It is necessary to look at the earthquakes in the Mediterranean as follows, it is not right to think only for the island of Crete. There’s a space here. It is necessary to speak for this line. This line starts in the Ionian Sea in the West, in the south there is a deep pit going from Crete, Kerpe and Rhodes Island to Fethiye.

It is a pit diving towards the Aegean and Anatolia. Even the pit next to Rhodes Island is 4 thousand 500 meters deepest in the Mediterranean, it is not a coincidence. Because it is a subduction zone.

“MAY BE LARGE EARTHQUAKES FROM 8.0”

To compare it to places in the world, we can compare it to the earthquake mechanism of Japan, Chile and Indonesia. So we can compare it to the most dangerous places in the world. Therefore, Turkey is concerned that this generation has the capacity to generate large earthquakes above 8.0. This earthquake of 365 magnitude 8.6 occurred in the west of the Hittite Island and its island rises to 9 meters in the air. This region, especially around Crete, is faced with triple dangerous earthquake tsunami and volcanism can produce all three at the same time.

“INDIRECT IMPACTS IN DIRECT DIRECTION”

The earthquake affects the island of Crete more, but it can also indirectly affect us indirectly. There is a 1957 earthquake in Fethiye. It is not very ineffective with us. It affects the Greek islands more, but there are places such as Muğla Gökova, Istanköy, and İncirli in the part of this zone towards the Aegean Sea.

The mechanism of earthquakes in this line is related to each other. We need to accept that the earthquake may happen in the future and prepare our measures accordingly.

EVENT THAT HAS NO CIVILIZATION

Professor Dr. Şükrü Ersoy shared the information of the incident that had happened in the region before and destroyed the Cretan Minoan Civilization. Ersoy “Worse than Krakatoa volcano, the famous Thera volcano on the island of Santorini next to us explodes in the 1600s BC in the 1600s that bursts 60 km3 material, a massive tsunami wave destroys the Cretan Minoan Civilization.” He conveyed the information using his expressions. According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a 5.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Mediterranean at 02:22. It was determined that the earthquake was 5.89 kilometers deep and 281 kilometers away from the Datça district of Muğla.