Turkey’s ‘local and national’ celebrated May 19 in the first hot-air balloon in the sky

Turkey’s first local and national hot air balloon May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day was due to perform a special flight in Cappadocia.

Hot air balloon tours were canceled until 1 July 2020 in the Cappadocia region by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation within the scope of combating coronavirus. due May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day, produced in the Cappadocia region of Turkey’s first local and national hot air balloon took off with the Turkish flag and Ataturk Flag.

Pasha Baloons Üretim AŞ. Owner Halis Aydoğan also made the following statements:

“In this period when our balloons do not fly within the scope of combating corona virus, we will commemorate today by carrying out this flight with Atatürk and the Turkish flag. We hope that these days will pass quickly. And in Cappadocia, we will celebrate all our balloons again on May 19 and many holidays by hanging our Turkish flags on our balloons. Produced in Turkey and today on our first balloon flight that ‘future is in the heavens’ We are pleased to have achieved our separate written balloon. Domestic production, our national balloon. We are living in Turkey’s first domestic production of balloon flight and the happiness that we will perform this special day with this. ”