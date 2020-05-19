Last minute transfer news | Fenerbahçe wants Barış Sungur

Sports Arena / Süleyman ARAT |

Many Super League teams are in the race to add Barış Sungur, the 18-year-old star candidate of Bucaspor, who competed in the TFF 3rd League 1st Group, to the roster. . The reason for this is that the heart of the striker, who was born in Germany, was in Fenerbahçe …

It has been learned that Cihan Aktaş, the head of the Izmir team, has set a 500,000 Euros test fee for Peace, and Fenerbahçe has offered 1 million liras to the Renktaş club during the last meeting between the parties.

Ankaragücü is also in the race

Medipol, one of the other clubs who demanded Barış, is among the news that Başaşehir reviewed 2 million liras and Ankaragücü reviewed 1 million 300 thousand liras. In the light of this information, it was stated that the president Ali Koç in Fenerbahçe was personally engaged for the transfer of Barış.

It was learned that the parties were approaching the deal both because the coach stepped in and the player wanted to wear the yellow navy blue jersey. Barış Sungur, who was born in 2002 in Germany / Mannheim, transferred to Bucaspor in 1928 at the beginning of the season. Barış entered the game twice later in the league and scored 1 goal and 1 assistant. Barış also plays in the Regional U19 League.

