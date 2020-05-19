Critical coronavirus statement from experts in the UK: Vaccine provides partial protection

Many countries related to the coronavirus epidemic that are affecting the world continue to work to develop vaccines. Scientists said that the coronavirus vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, one of the best universities in the UK, can only provide “partial protection” to humans as a result of experiments on mice and macaque monkeys.

In the experiment on monkeys; It has been stated that vaccinated monkeys re-infected after some time and there was no decrease in the amount of virus compared to non-vaccinated monkeys. Vaccine trials are expected to be tested on people soon.

130 MILLION STERLINES SUPPORT GIVEN TO THE WORK

The British government announced a £ 130 million support package for coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine studies, and it was stated that Oxford University signed an agreement with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for production of 100 million doses and the decision to distribute the first 30 million within the UK until September.