“Survivor” star USA: “I came back to Israel after I got cancer

During the peak of the Corona, as the days of the week lost meaning, American “survival” fans remained a bright spot on Wednesdays. Each week, a new episode aired in the 40th (!) Season of the program, which brought together 20 winners from previous seasons, for a huge and exciting television event. To the reader this may sound exaggerated, but for the devout viewers of “Survival” it was a long-held fantasy realization. Legendary contenders of the format returned to a bloody and long battle, ending with the ultimate survivor who took home $ 2 million – the most expensive prize ever shared in a reality show.

Apart from the brand name, there is not much resemblance between the Israeli version of “Survivor”, which is currently aired, to the American one. While most of the contestants are busy with their 15 minutes of fame and twists that are mostly meant to be screen time, the mother version of the participants comes to play. They are planning forwards, Don’t be afraid to betray , No offense, and strategy is the key word for them.

Ethan son. From “Survival”

One of the most exciting contenders this season was Eitan Zone, the oldest winner to participate in Season 40. Zune was 27 when he won the third season, filmed in Africa in 2001 (and aired in Israel at Channel 2), and later also participated in the eighth season. Since the age of 16, he has had to fight a real life battle in his life, with two rare cancers that set him between life and death. Zun is also an amateur Jew who has visited the country several times and even attended Maccabiah in 1997 with the American football team. In a special interview to Ynet, which took place on Skype two days after the iconic final broadcast last week, he shares his unique story (beware of spoilers for the new season that has not yet aired in Israel).

Players say they sit at the phone waiting for a call that calls them back to the game. Did you feel like they were going to contact you?

“I knew they were going to do a season of winners, but I didn’t think I’d be there. I had a lot of health problems so I didn’t know if I was fit at all. They called 18 months ago, I went through a lot of medical tests and also moved with my wife to Atlanta to get in shape.”

After so much time outside the game, how were the first days on the island?

“When you get to Survival, there’s always a market. I did my research, I felt ready, but I was still very stressed. I kept thinking that I was going to play with the 20 best winners of all time. The last time I played was in 2004 and there were no “Immunity statues, surprising rejections, clues or a way to get back in the game. Nothing. So I tried to play this upgraded version of Survival that works very fast.”

The 20 winners of the 40 season (Screenshot)

As a player who participated in the first few seasons, what is the main difference in the updated game?

“In the past, the game was more based on relationships and the immunity challenges. Now it involves a lot of luck, and there are many more complex layers. This year they put in the fire coins, which is something completely new. So the new game is faster, and nobody really cares if it is Knowing friends during the game. It’s all a game, it’s all business, we know it and that’s the big difference. ”

The season started last February with a loud fanfare and then, as it progressed, the veteran and beloved players, those who enjoy the fan-club secretary fan status, were successively ousted by what felt like a brutal massacre. And so ended the paths of legendary players such as Parvati Shelow, Boston Robb, Sandra Diaz (who previously won twice) and Zone, who was the fifth ouster of the season. Fortunately, according to the current season’s rules, they were not sent straight to the oblivion villa, but were an Edge of Extinction, a separate island where they were given two opportunities to return to the game.

After all the veterans were ousted, did you try to figure out what happened?

“We started at a disadvantage. They cast 13 new players and seven veteran players, and there was a consensus that the Old School had to be flipped first. Every week one of us was sent to the island and we couldn’t do anything about it because we were in numerical inferiority.”

Everyone talks about how difficult Badge was. I actually want to ask about the fun moments.

“There was nothing fun there,” he says emphatically, but then adds: “Yes, I got to spend time with Boston Rob, Parvati and Tyson, which was perhaps the most fun part. But every other aspect was awful. I framed the hint of a challenge The logs, so I can remember how hard it was. “

It is no coincidence that Zun mentions the challenge, which provided one of the most exciting moments in the history of the entire program: In one of the first missions in the Edge, the ousted contestants were supposed to collect 20 logs from the summit of a mountain, each time being allowed to take only one. Zon, who had previously battled cancer, had difficulty with the task and at one point also lost his consciousness. When he recovered he decided to continue anyway. The four contestants who were with him, and who had already completed the mission, decided to join him on a journey of support and support him.

What made you go on? Where did you draw the power from?

“These women. In this game, where you’re competing for $ 2 million, I was sure these women would kick me when I was down, but instead they did the opposite. They carried me in the final gospel.”

You talked a lot about your cancer, and the need to influence sick people and show them that there is life behind it. What responses did you receive after the episode aired?

“I got a lot of reactions. The biggest difference between my first game and now is social networking, because then it didn’t exist. For me it was a welcome gift because I could see the immediate reaction and connect with the fans who contacted me. I didn’t go back to the game to inspire, I wanted to win And the cancer story is just a part of me, but yes, after I passed out and couldn’t finish it was important for me to continue. There is a part in me that wants to prove that there is life after cancer, that you can return from a life-threatening experience and blossom into life. “I’m not surviving life, I’m blooming alive.”

Were there any moments you thought about retiring from the Edge?

“No, I don’t give a damn and I respect the game, and as in life – when you have a chance you take it. I kind of compare the cancer edge. When you are cancer you are between life and death and maybe you have another chance, another experimental treatment that can keep you alive It’s the same – you’re in the game of life and death in terms of the game, and you have one or two opportunities to come back and you just have to take that risk. I wanted to stay, see if I could go back and also wanted the whole experience. Of myself. ”

When you look back, what would you do differently to not be ostracized?

“I don’t know if I would do anything else. When I started, I wanted to make an alliance with the veteran players because I felt comfortable with them and met them in the past. But I also wanted to play with the newcomers because they know the modern game, and that’s why I connected with Adam Klein, the second Jewish winner in Survival. “It didn’t work out so well for me, even though he was Jewish (he laughs). My mistake was to reunite with him and not be aware that I am a target, because I am linked to veterans.”

In the end, the winner of the match was Tony Velachos, a season 28 winner who, by all means, played a brilliant, high-quality and sophisticated game. In the final, he faced Natalie Anderson (the first ousted player in the game, who returned from the Edge directly to the finals) and Michelle Fitzgerald. Zun was among the four contestants who gave their voice to Anderson. “She was like a badge magician. She won all the challenges, was sociable and did the best she could.”

After watching the show and seeing how Tony was playing, would you vote for her again?

“Yes. It was an easy decision at the time. As a Survivor fan, I understand and respect Tony’s game, and I think he played the perfect game. On the other hand, I never talked to him, I didn’t play with him, we didn’t shake hands, so for me Giving someone I don’t know $ 2 million was difficult. Yes, I lived with Natalie. She eliminated me and all the other people who were there and managed to get back into the game, and I play with my heart. “

Tony and Lachos. Winner of season 40 (Screenshot)

What did you think of Tony’s game?

“He was great. He was good at everything, he defeated challenges, made strong connections, made great moves and was involved in every decision there. What is most interesting is that everyone who came to Edge, and most of them were ousted because of him, said nothing wrong about him. Once, then, to both get rid of people and make them love you? It’s a sign that you’re an excellent player. ”

One of the interesting moments of the season was the speech of contestant Sarah Lesena, who claimed that women are treated differently from men in the game. There have been many more wins in the past – what do you think has changed in recent years?

“Obviously, there is a gender bias in ‘survival’. There have been only three wins in the last 15 seasons, and all three have made it to the finals this season. So I don’t know, I have no answer. I’m glad Sarah talked about it and brought to attention the fact that there is a gender bias. It’s unfortunate and I don’t know why. An equal number of men and women start the game, and they are the ones who vote, so every woman and man has a choice of who to vote for. “

Have you visited Israel several times. What is your connection to the country?

“I really like Israel. I first visited it in 1997, played soccer at the United States team in Maccabia and had a great experience. But I was a young guy – all I was interested in was drinking and starting with girls, so I didn’t really mess with my identity. After falling ill with cancer and having a completely different experience, it really changed me. “.

How is your Judaism expressed everyday?

“We’re reformers. I do a lot of work in the Jewish community and I help philanthropic organizations. We celebrate the holidays. I don’t think we’re really religious, but culturally it’s a very big part of our lives.”

Zun in his first season in “Survivor” (Screenshot)

Come back here?

“Sure. I do a lot of work in the field of medical cannabis, and Israel is one of the leading countries in cannabis research, so I hope to learn from you how to work in this area.”