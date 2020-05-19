RTÜK is punished for the words “beer goes well with you”!

RTÜK, radio programmer Nihat Sırdar, read from the message of a listener in the program called “Mosquito with Nihat” broadcast on Kafa Radio, “I made my own potato chips at home. The beer goes well ”, the program was sentenced to stop broadcasting 3 times. The punishment was served to Sırdar on May 1.

Sırdar announced that the sentence started to be applied in his sharing on Twitter.

Sırdar’s share is as follows:

“Mosquito @kafaradyo cannot start with Nihat. We made my own potato chips at home, which we read in a listener message. Beer goes well with him ”because the first day of the 3-day broadcasting suspension sentence given by RTÜK.”

