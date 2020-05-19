A 46% increase in Israeli sales during the Corona crisis

In the shadow of the global corona epidemic and the economic crisis that has touched many businesses in Israel as well, eBay Already at the beginning of the crisis, a unique package of benefits, including the opening of a free online store, a cost-free training system and the creation of a new unique sales complex that allows Israeli buyers to purchase from Israeli sellers on the site, aims to strengthen tens of thousands of Israeli sellers in particular and small and medium business owners (SMBIn Israel in general. After two months of activity during this period advertises eBay Exclusive data when it comes to sales of Israeli sellers on the site, business owners’ responsiveness to transition to online activity and more.

The company’s data shows that in April, there was a 40% increase in the number of Israeli sellers eBay Compared to the previous March. At the same time, there was a 46% increase in Israeli sales abroad as well as hundreds of percent of consumer goods in the shadow of the Corona epidemic.

The new sellers who joinedeBay The following categories of activity come from fashion (23%), home and garden (19%), jewelry (11%), electronics (10%) followed by other categories such as cosmetics, crafts, games, Judaica, car parts and more.

The five countries to which Israelis sell most are also found: the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany and Canada, with the most sold categories from Israel to the world: vitamins and minerals, sunglasses, cell phones and cellular accessories followed by the anti-aging product category. .

According to Anna Falkin, director of business development eBay Israel, Russia and Eastern Europe: “In the days when we become aware of the extent and depth of the harm to small businesses we at eBay The business activities of Israeli sellers continue to strengthen on the site. The 40% increase in the number of new sellers joining the platform in the last month only validates the role of the iCommerce world in the global crisis and we are proud that Israeli business owners chose eBay As a platform where they will continue and drive their business during this time as well. Undoubtedly, businesses are now undergoing very significant changes – and those who know how to adapt and respond quickly – will survive. “

Falkin adds: “Our advantage as Israelis is the entrepreneurial nature and the ability to identify opportunities. We see overnight businesses changing their business model to adapt to the new world. As evidence of this, one can see the responsiveness of hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses from Israel who have been helped by the benefits program of eBay When 60% of them were without a website and chose eBay As a platform to operate on it. Also, if in the past, business owners relied on sales through resellers, or sales to business customers only, then a quick sale to the end customer was made directly through the Internet. Export areas have also changed, and our numbers show a hundred percent increase in the “second wave” categories. If in the first wave we saw a huge surge in products like alcohol and face masks, then now that demand has stabilized, we see a rash of the ‘isolation’ categories – personal care products such as hair color and face masks, fitness products that can be done at home as well as entertainment products like video games’ .

Sales figures for Israeli sellers in the first quarter of 2020 show that Israeli sellers are selling high-demand products at this time, with a significant increase in sales to the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Most of the sales to the US are vitamins, sneakers and video games, with England and Canada selling mainly hair dye products (up 400%) and video games (up 300%).