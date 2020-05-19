problems and bugs for Patch Tuesday KB4556799

The appearance of bugs following the arrival of Patch Tuesday for Windows 10 it is now almost an ominous tradition that the Redmond group has decided to respect also this month: the reports relating to problems that arose following the installation of the update KB4556799 they refer to hitches quite similar to those manifested in April.

W10 Patch Tuesday: KB4556799 problems

Random deletion of files from the hard disk, errors in the loading of the user profile, malfunctions of the audio sector, flickering of the images, sudden Blue Screen of Death, random replacement of the system fonts, anomalies in the search for Outlook and even unexplained downgrades to the S mode of Windows 10. We talk about it on the pages of the official support, but at the moment in which this article is written and published by Microsoft no comments have been received.

The advice for those who have to deal with these bugs is what goes through uninstallation of the update. The procedure is simple: access the “Settings”, select “Update and security”, then “Windows Update” and finally “View update history”, then in the upper part of the window press “Uninstall updates” and click with the button right on “KB4556799 update” as shown in the screenshot above. A further click on “Uninstall” and confirmation of the choice starts the operation.