Time will read 19:19 in all over Turkey national anthem! Here are the details … – Last minute General news

The 101st anniversary of Great Leader Atatürk’s departure to Samsun will be celebrated differently this year due to the epidemic. Turkey around the national athletes, will read the National Anthem at 19:19 hours. Citizens will also accompany the National Anthem with their star-star flags from their homes’ balconies and windows.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, “In 19.19, all stadiums in our country will be illuminated and the National Anthem will be broadcast from the sounding devices. We invite all members of our nation to read the National Anthem from the windows or balconies of their homes at the same time.” called for.

Due to the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, the first ceremony will be held in Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s eternal resting place. The delegation, headed by Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, will walk socially from Aslanli Yol and leave a wreath at Ataturk’s mausoleum. After the dignity and the National Anthem, Kasapoğlu and the accompanying delegation will move to the Misak-ı Milli Tower and sign the Anıtkabir Special Book.

FIRST DIGITAL CELEBRATION

The 101st anniversary of Atatürk’s departure to Samsun to start the national struggle will be experienced mainly in digital environment. As part of the May 19 program, President Tayyip Erdoğan will address young people from 81 provinces using the videoconference method.

The National Anthem will be read in all stadiums due to the May 19, which cannot be celebrated in the squares due to the epidemic. Interactive events will be organized on social media, which will explain the spirit of national struggle and 19 May to young people. The Idea Marathon, which was initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports due to coronavirus epidemic measures, will be announced as well as the results of the poetry, chess and culture and art competitions.