Ten wonders of Italy that will make our children happy

– The Sciliar is an imposing Dolomite mountain, with a sharp profile and mysterious air. Legend has it that the area is inhabited by witches, so much so that several themed itineraries dedicated to children are dedicated to them, in a natural context so fascinating as to satisfy even adults. On the Alpe di Siusi, for example, you can reach the “witches’ benches” with an easy excursion, while, starting from the Tirler in Saltria, you can reach “The sources of the witches”, with an adventure path that passes through clearings, woods , springs and wooden bridges. There is also a sensory park to be crossed entirely with bare feet.

CRYSTAL MUSEUM, PUNTA HELLBRONNER, MONTE BIANCO – The mountain crystals are on display at high altitude in the Hellbronner peak station (3,644 meters above sea level) of the SkyWay cable car, which from Courmayeur leads to the summit of Mont Blanc. The climb is spectacular, on a futuristic gondola lift that rotates on itself to offer the maximum panorama. The crystals, all specimens of great value, were collected by the crystalliers, the seekers and enthusiasts of minerals, along the high mountain paths throughout the Alpine arc.

CINEMA MUSEUM, TURIN – An extraordinary setting hosted inside the Mole Antonelliana, to discover everything there is to know about the magical world of the seventh art. From the first cameras to the tricks of special effects, with the possibility of “entering” into the most curious fictions. And for a breathtaking view, there is also a fantastic lift that takes you to the top of the Mole, to admire Turin at our feet.

THE SALINA DI CERVIA, EMILIA ROMAGNA – the Salina di Cervia Park is a valuable natural environment in which young and old learn all the secrets of salt and its extraction. The saline extends over 827 hectares within a natural park and can also be visited by boat, with a guided route along which you can admire many species of birds, including pink flamingos.

THE OAK OF PINOCCHIO, GRAGNANO, TUSCANY – In the tale of Collodi, Pinocchio at a certain point in history meets “the assassins”, who to rob him of the sequins received as a gift from Mangiafuoco, hang him at the Quercia Grande; luckily, the Blue Fairy will arrive in time to save him. The Big Oak really exists: it is a gigantic tree over six hundred years old, 24 meters high; the trunk has a circumference of 4.5 meters, while the crown has a diameter of over 40.

SAN GALGANO AND THE SWORD IN THE ROCK, CHIUSDINO, SIENA – This ancient Cistercian abbey, now completely in ruins, no longer has a roof, but retains the external structure intact. Not far away is the chapel of Montesiepi: here next to the altar there is an old iron sword, stuck in a rock. Today the sword is protected by a display case, to prevent clumsy tourists from attempting to repeat the feat of King Arthur.

MONSTER PARK, BOMARZO, VITERBO – Here the fantasy runs at full speed, between monstrous-looking rocks and fearful sculptures. The monsters are basalt figures made in the sixteenth century by Prince Pier Francesco Orsini to amuse and amaze his guests. In addition to monsters and fantastic animals there is the Inclined House, so leaning that it gives seasickness to those who venture beyond the threshold.

CAVES OF FRASASSI, GENGA, ANCONA – 30 kilometers of underground cavities, one and a half of which are equipped for tourism and easily accessible, between gigantic environments and cathedrals of stalactites and stalagmites: during the visit you live for an hour and a half in a universe of wonders of limestone and of magical lights. To be tackled always carrying at least one sweatshirt because the temperature is constant all year round at 14 degrees. For the more adventurous there is also the speleological route (however, children under 12 are not allowed).

CRACO, BASILICATA – A real ghost town, abandoned by its inhabitants in the 80s and now completely in ruins. The village was evacuated because it was threatened by a series of uncontrollable landslides, aggravated by inappropriate interventions. The village stands on a hill 400 meters high, and has a spooky charm, so much so as to be a tourist destination and set of numerous films.

VILLA PALAGONIA, BAGHERIA, PALERMO – It was built in the eighteenth century and also hosted the poet Goethe: this villa is famous for the bizarre sculptures that reproduce monstrous beings, to decorate the exterior and the garden. These figures probably had the task of watching over the safety of the residence: according to legend they had an evil influence on those who looked at them and could cause abortions or the birth of children deformed by pregnant women who were passing by them.