The Libyan army announced on Monday morning that they were fully in control of the Vatican Military Base, which was occupied by illegitimate armed forces, the coup leader Khalifa Khafter, and the base was freed from militias. The international media has announced this development widely to its readers.

“The loss of the Vatican air base in the south of Tripoli has caused a major blow to the rebel general, Caliph Hafter,” The Guardian newspaper from the British press titled “UN-backed Libyan forces took the key base from the rebel general.” expression was used.

The Financial Times also used the headline “The fall of the strategic air base, the blow to the Libyan general”. The newspaper stressed that this development “means a decline in Hafter’s struggle to take power”.

The assessment, published by the Independent, the Borzoi Daragah signature “in every sense game changer: Libyan warlord Khalifa Haft lock lost the power in the form of importance on base with Turkey alliance” comment was made. In Daragah writing of Turkey “forces loyal to the recognized government by the UN” He underlined that he supported.

In the report of Telegraph newspaper, while the heading of the “Tripoli government to take over the strategic air base, the Caliphage regressed the Caliph in Libya” was used, the fall of the Vatican base could be the turning point in the 13-month struggle of Hafter to control Tripoli.

In the news of the Middle East Eye website, it was emphasized that the forces of the Libyan government have taken over the Russian-made Pantsir air defense system. Also in the news, Turkey’s Libya, which allows the government armed unmanned aerial vehicle images that Pants defense system on the road to target the attention being drawn, the Libyan government was given the description they hit the 3rd time Pants defense system within 2 days of power. The report, Turkey has left the Libyan government forces in support of Haft is a difficult situation was also recorded.

In the news of the United Press International, statements were made that the Libyan government “captured the vital air base” and “continued to move away from the Khafter militias”.

In the news of BNN Bloomberg, it was stated that Hafter was supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egyptian and Russian mercenaries, while the Caliph Khafter was reminded that he lost heavy losses in the past weeks. The report, which changed the course of the conflict, the Libyan government support it receives from Turkey were recorded.

The Washington Post reported in its report that the loss at the base was “a heavy blow for Hafter”, while “it was a great morale for the Libyan government” to its readers. Due to the increasing presence of Turkey in the region, “Hafter’s that received heavy blows in this year,” underlines the newspaper, the Libyan government Vatiyy Military Russian-made seized Base in Pants is focused on the air defense system.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on the government’s control of the Vatican Military Base, which was under the occupation of the militia affiliated with the Caliph Khafter, with the headline “Caliph Hafter lost the airbase and the Pantsirs”. The report reminded that “Pantsir air defense system is among the booty seized.”

The Russian TASS news agency and the IUD news agency also wrote that the Libyan government gained control over the Vatican Military Base.



