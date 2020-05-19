Rome, Pallotta flop: all the words in a vacuum

ROME – Nine years of words, gestures, provocations. Nine years of headlines, nine years without sports headlines. Then hopes, promises, corrections, anathemas, insults. There was a moment, a long moment, in which James Pallotta he embodied the chimera of a different world, in the spirit of the Rome fan hungry for glory. But his plan as an expert businessman of speculation then collided with reality: it did not come true almost nothing of what he had imagined, or at least proposed. In the political sphere, his responsibilities are limited: we refer to Tor di Valle stadium, which in any case he would have registered to himself and not to Rome. In the sports field, however, it has failed across the board, at least in relation to expectations. The magic flash of the Champions League semifinal against Liverpool is not enough to promote its management, which has not brought trophies and preserves the stain of the Italian Cup final lost against Lazio. That day Pallotta was at the Olimpico. […]

Pallotta and the plans

“The goal is to win in five years. As I have already done in basketball with the Boston Celtics»

October 6, 2012

“The stadium will be ready in two years. It will cause fear to our opponents, I would not want to be in the shoes of the guest players».

March 26, 2014

“If we don’t do the stadium by 2020 I will leave».

May 28, 2017

“We are still convinced that we can make Rome great and successful. They won’t be able to make me leave Rome. Those who think that I want to get rich with Roma are wrong. But we need the stadium»

May 31, 2019

Pallotta and the fans

“It is not fair that all our fans should be punished for the fault of a few idiots who attend the Curva Sud. And I am sure that most of the Roma fans got tired of these fucking idiots»

April 7, 2015

“Do you know what a derby is like between Rome and Lazio? In Northern Italy they don’t fight a lot, it’s not like that, but in the South … like Naples, Rome … security problems are really significant».

January 13, 2018

Pallotta and the market

“Roma is a healthy club, it doesn’t need to sell players»

July 28, 2014

“Rome is not a supermarket: this idea causes me frustration»

March 28, 2018

“I have no interest in selling Alisson. The chances of it going away are zero. We have sold a lot in the past seasons, from now on it won’t be like that»

April 23, 2018

“Did I want to get rid of Alisson? No, but we had to deal with Financial Fair Play and he also wanted to go to a team that could offer him much more than what our resources would have allowed us. Salah instead wanted to go away, like Pjanic».

May 31, 2019

Pallotta and Monchi

“Monchi and I think the same way: the imprint of his work will be seen soon. Monchi was a gift from heaven»

April 23, 2018

“Nothing worked with Monchi. It was the worst mistake I made in my management. He never had a plan B, I gave him the keys to Rome but he failed»

March 18, 2019

Pallotta and competition

“In Rome everyone, apart from Lotito, wants the stadium. We have confidence. Lotito is nice, a funny character».

June 4, 2017

“I don’t know what’s going on at Milan, it’s madness. They don’t have the money, they borrow it and they are investing a lot. At some point they will pay the consequences. Only they in Serie A are losing their mind»

July 28, 2017

