THY historical flight! How to buy a historical travel commemorative ticket from Turkish Airlines (THY) to Samsun on May 19?

Turkish Airlines (THY) organizes a historical flight to Samsun for the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. On the day of May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, the National Struggle, which will pass in the shadow of the Corona virus, a flight will take place to Samsun today. It is possible to buy a souvenir ticket for Turkish Airlines flight to Samsun. Details about the historical flight ticket to THY Samsun are in our news.

TURKISH AIRLINES (THY) HOW TO BUY A HISTORICAL FLIGHT TICKET FOR SAMSUN?

Those who want for the historical journey can also create a souvenir ticket through the address www.tarihiyolculuk.com. Souvenir tickets can be shared on social media accounts with the tags #TarihiYolculuk and # TK1919.

CLICK TO GET THE HISTORICAL TRIP TICKET

After entering the name and surname information on the page that opens, just press the “JOIN FLIGHT” button.

HISTORICAL JOURNEY FROM THY TO SAMSUN

THY announced the historical journey with the following statements: “On 19 May we fly to Samsun, where Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk started the National Struggle.

As Turkey’s flag carrier airline, we invite all our citizens in this special flight.

Take your souvenir ticket by joining this historical flight and let’s sign the highest participation flight in the world together! “

2.5 MILLION MEMORY BALL TO THY’S ​​HISTORICAL FLIGHT

Yesterday made a statement on the official Twitter address on the subject THY Press Advisor John Noble, “We have exceeded 2.5 million passengers in Historic Journey has this plane over all Turkey. You’m tarihiyolculuk.co from memories Get your ticket, May 19 Let’s celebrate together “.