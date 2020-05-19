thus ends the career as leader of the mayor – Libero Quotidiano

Lorenzo Mottola May 19, 2020

He was a fairly valued mayor, but two months of the pandemic made him a popular Chinese bat seller. In Milan it is always easier to meet people than, rather than Giuseppe Sala, an Al-Shabaab militant would be ready to vote in the next municipal councils. And coincidentally, the mayor in recent days has revealed that he no longer wants to apply again next year. Political career over? A few months ago they spoke of him as the national leader of the left, how can you fall so quickly? Simple: just make a mistake all the wrong. Just be at the helm of the model city of Italy and manage the crisis worse than Barletta. He competed with a Ferrari, he arrived behind the Fiat Ritmo. And so he found himself shooting videos on top of the Duomo to invoke the grace of the Madonnina. In short, he relies on the “immaculate heart of Mary” like Salvini. Although we are sure that in his case nobody will dare

talk about blasphemy.





The fall – It all started with appetizers. Thousands of Milanese have already reproached him but, unfortunately for our city manager, no one will forget that while the city of Wuhan revealed that he had a huge problem with a new disease, Beppe rushed to Chinatown to explain that “isolation for those who back from the East is excessive, let’s avoid falling into false autarchic dreams ». All open, let’s hug. A strategy that is unlikely to be worth the Nobel Prize for medicine 2020. In March the virus began to claim victims, but he continued to suggest Gin tonic as a cure, ignoring the hoodoos who spoke of the pandemic. The “Milan doesn’t stop” campaign will remain on his resume like an indelible patacca. Will he have learned his lesson? Not even for an idea. After inviting us to return to the square to get infected, the mayor closed the metropolis for quarantine. Mind you: the first citizen does not manage hospitals, a few simple things were required of him. The problem is that he managed to hurt them all.

Seasoning the disaster with a disturbing series of highly avoidable videos. A river of bombastic announcements. “Let’s do rigid checks.” But then he sent 70% of the police on vacation: there were no patrols in the streets for a long time. “People have to travel on vehicles safely.” Then, however, he had decreased the number of trams, buses and subway trains in circulation, forcing people to travel in crowded vehicles at peak times. Basically a virus banquet. «We will distribute good vouchers to help the weakest». But thousands of families remained dry-mouthed because there were few money allocated by the government. “We will help the bars by removing the municipal taxes.” Then it turned out that it was all a bluff: the locals will even pay for the garbage they haven’t produced in these closing months. “For the restart, the only way is the Milanese one,” he finally explained. “We will reopen the cemeteries.” We touch iron. “We will do serological tests for all trams thanks to the Sacco hospital”. Then the health direction denied everything. He even quarreled with the Chinese, offended by the cold reception he received at Palazzo Marino during the delivery of a masked gift package from Beijing.

Active and passive – In a nutshell, the Phase One balance sheet is chilling. And the preconditions for Phase Two are no better. The junta’s plans are a farce. “The City is working on several fronts to redesign more sustainable mobility in the recovery”. How? By relaunching the use of bicycles, scooters and cycle paths. Perhaps the intention is to scare the virus with an army of idiots on two wheels. Moreover, even if you want to follow the green floor, the bike shops are largely closed: where do I buy the Graziella to whiz between the alleys? And what changes for the fight against the Corona? The streets have already returned to the usual traffic, however, like those on the Navigli. The ex CEO of Expo judged “scandalous” that at the aperitif time there were many people hanging around on the streets. Probably it would have been enough to send a policeman there, instead of making a video the next day. But Sala is now unable to stay away from the camera: he has also started shooting a commercial at Piero Angela to praise the wonders of the Idroscalo.

And he wasn’t lucky with the times either. Finally Milan seems to see the light at the bottom of the tunnel and what happens? Universal flood: the worst in years. Wednesday the city ended up under water for the umpteenth flooding of the Seveso. And Giuseppe explains: “It’s all the fault of the Municipalities in the north who block the work on the rolling channels”. True, but there is an institutional figure that would have the task of finding an agreement: the mayor of the Metropolitan City. Which would always be Sala. And it’s not the only question that doesn’t come back. The councilors of Giuseppe were on the Council at the time of Moratti and contested the junta against any flooding, holding it responsible. Now things have changed? It would not be said. Letizia lasted only one term. Who is ready to bet that Sala (his former right arm) manages to overcome it? Not all left: after ten years of government the risk is to lose the capital again.

P.Š. The plagues didn’t end there. The city is preparing for grasshoppers, or rather, mosquitoes, helicopter-shaped, since during the epidemic disinfestations in view of the summer have been suspended for some time. Palazzo Marino now swears: now everything has started again, there will be no problems. Hopefully but if the good day starts in the morning …