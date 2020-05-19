Trump: “WHO puppet of China”

The World Health Organization is “a puppet from China”. This was said by US President Donald Trump, who in a 4-page letter sent to the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which he shared on his twitter account, threatened the permanent suspension of funds to WHO and the exit of the United States from the organization if it does not commit “to major substantial improvements” within 30 days.

In the letter issued while the Assembly of the World Health Organization is underway in Geneva, Trump denounces “the repeated missteps” of the WHO and its director general in the response to the pandemic, which “have been extremely expensive for the world” . In retracing all the steps from the beginning of the crisis in China, Beijing’s “pressure” on the WHO and the Organization’s statements “inaccurate or misleading”, the president launches an ultimatum and warns that the United States could make the freeze permanent temporary funds and reconsider their membership if there are no improvements within 30 days: “The only way forward for the WHO is if it can demonstrate independence from China”.





Discussions on the organization’s reform have already started, but “action is urgently needed – Trump urged – We have no time to waste. I can’t allow US taxpayer dollars to continue funding an organization that, at present, is clearly not serving American interests“.

Trump also revealed that he has been taking “hydroxychloroquine for over a week and a half”, stating that he has always been negative for coronavirus and that he is being tested every two days. “I’m taking hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yes. A couple of weeks ago I started because I think it’s useful. I’ve heard so many positive things, “said Trump, who has repeatedly praised the drug in the past.

“One pill a day, what is there to lose …” added Trump. “I’ll take it. A lot of good things have come up. You would be surprised if you knew how many people are taking it, especially among the front line workers. Many of them are taking it, “said the US president referring to anti-malarial, used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Trump also explained that he asked the White House doctor if he could take hydroxychloroquine before he started taking it. Asked if the White House doctor had recommended it to him, Trump replied: “No.”

As for the evidence on the efficacy of the antimalarial drug against coronavirus, on which there is no definitive evidence, the president explained: “I receive many positive calls about it, here are my tests”, stressing that he does not know if it works or not, but “Otherwise, you won’t get sick and die.” “I’ve been taking it every day for about a week and a half now, and I’m still here,” he added.