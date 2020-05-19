Coronavirus and hydroxychloroquine, Trump: I take one tablet a day

Trump’s latest provocation outing on hydroxychloroquine. The president returns to promote the anti-malaria drug that works against Covid and he does it on Monday 18 when the first concrete good news on the vaccine front had just arrived. In fact, Moderna has announced that the first phase has given positive results and therefore, at least for now, keeps the roadmap to get to the vaccine by the end of the year.
Chloroquine and the care of the president
But the attention of the US president is entirely on the controversial anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine. I’ve been taking it for a couple of weeks too. I take one pill a day as a preventative treatment, he announced at a press conference, ensuring that he was negative at Covid-19 and consulted with the White House doctor. The effectiveness of the drug, approved in the US for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus but not for Covid, been questioned by numerous experts who indeed report serious side effects, especially at the heart level. Anthony Fauci, the now famous Italian American immunologist and member of the US task force against Covid-19, has also put a brake on his use. You would be surprised at the number of people who take itTrump told reporters. Many workers on the front line take it …, insisted the president, who long ago suggested evaluating the possibility of ingesting coronavirus disinfectants.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) itself, in the last bulletin of April, warned against taking hydroxychloroquine outside a hospital for the risks it entails. I’ve been taking it for about a week and a half and I’m still hereTrump remarked. The announcement also left Neil Cavuto, a well-known Fox News anchorman, the favorite tycoon broadcaster, who urged listeners not to follow the example of the head of the White House. If you are in a segment of the population at risk and take it as a preventive treatment … I will kill you. I can’t stress it enough – he said – I’ll kill you.
The attack on the WHO: We will get out of it forever
During the same press conference, then, Trump threatened to stop American funding for the WHO forever and to leave the organization sequesta will not commit to significant improvements within 30 days. If this does not happen, the president said, he will transform the temporary suspension of financing to the WHO to a permanent extent and reconsider our participation in the Organization. As Trump has pointed out several times in the past weeks, the organization has repeatedly made a mistake defending Beijing against allegations of lack of transparency at the beginning of the spread. Repeated errors by him and his organization – writes Trump in a letter to WHO head Tedros Adhenom Ghebreyesus – have been extremely burdensome for the world: according to the president, many lives could have been saved if the director had followed the example of one of his predecessors at the helm of WHO, the Norwegian Harlem Brundtland, who in 2003 managed to block the spread of Sars, as Trump points out. The only way for WHO to move forward is to demonstrate its independence from China.
